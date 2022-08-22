Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury issues seven-day ultimatum for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight or will remain retired
Tyson Fury has issued a seven-day ultimatum for his promoters to make the huge heavyweight unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Immediately after Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for a second time, the Gypsy King reacted in typical fashion on social media, calling for the cheque book to come out as he confirmed he is not retired from boxing.
Oleksandr Usyk took a hell of a shot by Anthony Joshua and just kept going
The power of shot that Oleksandr Usyk took from Anthony Joshua might be a cause of concern for Tyson Fury, if the two heavyweights do manage to arrange a fight. Usyk added the Ring heavyweight title to his four world title belts on Saturday night, after he defeated Joshua for the second time in-a-row.
There's officially a new UFC pound-for-pound king after Kamaru Usman's brutal defeat to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman has been replaced as the UFC pound-for-pound king following his brutal knockout defeat to Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' suffered his first defeat inside the famed Octagon as he succumbed to 'Rocky' Edwards in the main-event of UFC 278 last weekend. The British fighter stunned the MMA world...
KSI slams Alex Wassabi for pulling out of their fight
KSI has slammed fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi for pulling out of their scheduled fight. Wassabi was originally going to be KSI’s - also known as JJ Olatunji - opponent for the night of YouTube boxing taking place this Saturday. Wassabi was excused from the fight due to a concussion...
Jake Paul posts a barrage of memes ripping into Kamaru Usman after his knockout loss
The MMA world was left stunned when Kamaru Usman found himself on the end of a brutal head kick and his first-ever UFC loss. It sent shockwaves throughout the UFC, but one man that was lapping it up and in stitches after Usman’s defeat was the one and only Jake Paul.
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
Simon Jordan claims Man Utd job is too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - after he beats Liverpool
Simon Jordan has claimed the Manchester United job will be too big for 'small man' Erik ten Hag - less than 24 hours after his side defeated Liverpool. United ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford on Monday evening to give ten Hag his first Premier League victory as manager.
Fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios after he said they'd had '700 drinks'
Nick Kyrgios is set to face legal action from his Wimbledon final earlier this year, after asking for a woman to be removed from Centre Court for being 'drunk out of her mind.'. Back in July, the world was certainly gripped by Kyrgios run to his first final of a...
Europa League inadvertently troll Man United over new boy Casemiro, it's got fans talking
Europa League's official Twitter account inadvertently mocked Manchester United over their new signing Casemiro. Man United have officially completed the transfer of Casemiro, having shelled out £70 million. He's given his first interview since joining the Old Trafford outfit, while pictures of him in the Man United kit have...
Liverpool suffer another major injury blow - star man could be out for a while
Liverpool were already without 8 first team players against Manchester United last night, and the club are believed to be concerned another midfielder could be out for a lengthy period. Naby Keita has joined the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the injury list. And according...
Everyone at Man Utd was desperate to show Roy Keane the respect he deserves vs Liverpool
Roy Keane was shown respect by everyone involved with Manchester United during Monday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool and it's lovely to see. The former Republic of Ireland international spent 12 years at Old Trafford and captained the club between 1997 and his departure in 2005. Keane's exit was a controversial...
Casemiro singles out Man United star as 'great player' in first interview for the club
Manchester United new boy Casemiro has singled out Fred as a 'great player' ahead of potentially becoming midfield partners. Casemiro has completed his stunning move to Man United, joining the club in a transfer worth £70 million. He brings a wealth of experience to the team and bolsters Erik...
Jake Paul reveals that he and girlfriend Julia Rose are planning on having a child
Jake Paul has revealed to MMA star Sean O’Malley that he and his girlfriend Julia Rose are planning on having a kid. The internet sensation revealed the news on his show BS With Jake Paul while in conversation with the bantamweight fighter. The pair have been together for a...
Fans call for Champions League to return to ITV
A promo video from Barcelona and Chelsea's epic Champions League rivalry from the mid 00s has fans calling for the competition to be back on ITV. The Champions League might be the biggest tournament in the world, and as always everyone was hooked to the tv to find out which teams were drawn with which in today's group draw, but even it isn't impervious to nostalgia.
‘Disrespectful’ Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for blanking Jamie Carragher
Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed for showing disrespect after he blanked former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher in the pre match build up. Carragher was on punditry duty for Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football alongside former United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville. Ronaldo was warming up...
Casemiro says he is 'truly sorry' for not speaking English in first Man United interview
In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Casemiro has apologised to fans for not speaking English, but has promised to learn "as soon as possible". The Brazil international has penned a four year contact with United, with reports suggesting the Premier League side have splashed £70 million on the five-time Champions League winner's signature.
Peter Drury's commentary for Man Utd vs Liverpool will make United fans think they've won the league
Manchester United fans won't need a new way to enjoy Monday night's victory over Liverpool, but Peter Drury's commentary might just be the one. The win over arch rivals Liverpool would have been particularly sweet for fans of Erik ten Hag's side, especially with pretty much everyone writing them off.
Rio Ferdinand names the Man United star who should replace Harry Maguire as captain after Liverpool win
Rio Ferdinand has named the Manchester United star who should replace Harry Maguire as captain following their win over Liverpool. Erik ten Hag dropped Maguire for his side's Old Trafford clash against Liverpool on Monday. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez started in defence, with the Red Devils picking up their...
