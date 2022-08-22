ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

SPORTbible

KSI slams Alex Wassabi for pulling out of their fight

KSI has slammed fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi for pulling out of their scheduled fight. Wassabi was originally going to be KSI’s - also known as JJ Olatunji - opponent for the night of YouTube boxing taking place this Saturday. Wassabi was excused from the fight due to a concussion...
SPORTbible

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
SPORTbible

Fans call for Champions League to return to ITV

A promo video from Barcelona and Chelsea's epic Champions League rivalry from the mid 00s has fans calling for the competition to be back on ITV. The Champions League might be the biggest tournament in the world, and as always everyone was hooked to the tv to find out which teams were drawn with which in today's group draw, but even it isn't impervious to nostalgia.
SPORTbible

Casemiro says he is 'truly sorry' for not speaking English in first Man United interview

In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Casemiro has apologised to fans for not speaking English, but has promised to learn "as soon as possible". The Brazil international has penned a four year contact with United, with reports suggesting the Premier League side have splashed £70 million on the five-time Champions League winner's signature.
