SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO