Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown
Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime
Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina
One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck late Tuesday morning in central Salina. Margaret Westall, 74, of Salina, was southbound on Sheridan Street in a 2016 Jeep Compass when she failed to stop at the W. Republic Avenue stop sign and struck a westbound 2008 Toyota Highlander driven by Carolina Ortega, 47, of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Blown semi-truck tire sends Junction City couple to hospital
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A blown semi-truck tire sent a Junction City couple to the hospital Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Carlson Rd. in with reports of an injury accident.
Police warn of overdoses involving fentanyl at Kan. high school
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD said authorities have responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles,...
ksal.com
Police Seeking Spending Spree Thieves
Salina Police are looking for a group of thieves who went on a spending spree with stolen financial cards. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 45-year-old Salina man apparently left his 2004 Honda Avalon unlocked while visiting Jerry Ivey Park on Monday evening around 5pm. On Tuesday the...
West Salina park restroom damaged; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after a restroom in a west Salina park was damaged early Sunday. Officers were sent to Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 8 a.m. for a welfare check. While they were in route, a City of Salina employee reported that the person on whom the officers were to conduct the welfare check had allegedly damaged a park restroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
KWCH.com
PD: Report of armed individual at Bethany College declared false
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - An incident at Bethany College that drew a large law enforcement response Monday night turned out to be a false alarm, according to Lindsborg Public Safety. The police department said it received the report around 8:25 p.m. on Monday. Officers were advised about a possible armed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases
More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
ksal.com
Update: Motorcycle Crash Sunday
A Salina woman was scraped up after falling off the back of her husband’s motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Police say she refused to go to the hospital while her husband was taken to jail on multiple court warrants. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jody Meyer...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
Part of S. Muir Road closing Monday for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of S. Muir Road will be closed beginning Monday for drainage work. S. Muir Road between W. Hedberg Road and Falun Road will be closed beginning Monday for the construction of a drainage structure. The closure will only be during the daylight working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the department noted in information released Thursday.
RCPD: After 3 months, wanted Manhattan woman captured
RILEY COUNTY—The three month search for a Manhattan woman wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and possession of opiate/opium/narcotic is in custody. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Michelle Drywater, 45, of Manhattan in the 8200 block of South Port Drive in Manhattan on the Riley County District Court warrant, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0