State College, PA

State College

Penn State Football: Game-By-Game Season Prediction

A week from Penn State’s season opener against Purdue on the road, it’s time for everyone’s favorite exercise: predictions that will absolutely not turn out to be wrong at a later date. Penn State is a hard team to put a finger on – the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Depth Chart Settling as Game Week Approaches

Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media Tuesday evening following practice at Beaver Stadium just over a week from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue in West Lafayette. Like most coaches around the country who are closing in on the season’s first game, Franklin and his staff are in the midsts of settling on their team’s depth chart.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Penn State Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed

After months of teasing, the new Penn State Basketball uniforms have finally been revealed!. With new season ticket locations under the Shrewsberry regime, why not take a run at remaking the jerseys too. The rather basic looking jersey is being advertised as ‘lightweight and breathable engineered sphere fabric (with) wider back and shoulders and the shorts as ‘slim and tailored fit through leg, shorter length shorts with crossover vents’…which I think is just ‘marketing talk’ for breathable uniforms. Were the old ones not breathable?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Centre County High School Football Season Kicks Off on Friday

For those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of the 2022 football season, relief is in sight. That’s because all five of Centre County’s high school football teams will be opening their seasons this week, and all five will begin against challenging opponents. The State...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

SC tennis defeats Gettysburg in opener

STATE COLLEGE — The State College Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 23, losing just two games in the process. Defending District 6 Class 3A singles champion Quiana Guo blanked Kim Heinzelman in straight sets...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions

The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wbut.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
abc23.com

New Centre County Skate Park

As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover

DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

