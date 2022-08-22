After months of teasing, the new Penn State Basketball uniforms have finally been revealed!. With new season ticket locations under the Shrewsberry regime, why not take a run at remaking the jerseys too. The rather basic looking jersey is being advertised as ‘lightweight and breathable engineered sphere fabric (with) wider back and shoulders and the shorts as ‘slim and tailored fit through leg, shorter length shorts with crossover vents’…which I think is just ‘marketing talk’ for breathable uniforms. Were the old ones not breathable?

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO