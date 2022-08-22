Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: Game-By-Game Season Prediction
A week from Penn State’s season opener against Purdue on the road, it’s time for everyone’s favorite exercise: predictions that will absolutely not turn out to be wrong at a later date. Penn State is a hard team to put a finger on – the Nittany Lions...
Penn State Football: Singleton and Allen Set to Make Early Debut This Season
Just a week out from Penn State’s season opener against Purdue fans can expect to see plenty of familiar faces during the 2022 campaign but can also anticipate being introduced to a new handful of players who could end up soon becoming household names. Possibly as early as next week.
Penn State Football: Depth Chart Settling as Game Week Approaches
Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media Tuesday evening following practice at Beaver Stadium just over a week from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Purdue in West Lafayette. Like most coaches around the country who are closing in on the season’s first game, Franklin and his staff are in the midsts of settling on their team’s depth chart.
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol in Beaver Stadium for 2022 season, sources say
Currently, alcohol sales are only permitted in enclosed suites and boxes at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
Penn State Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
After months of teasing, the new Penn State Basketball uniforms have finally been revealed!. With new season ticket locations under the Shrewsberry regime, why not take a run at remaking the jerseys too. The rather basic looking jersey is being advertised as ‘lightweight and breathable engineered sphere fabric (with) wider back and shoulders and the shorts as ‘slim and tailored fit through leg, shorter length shorts with crossover vents’…which I think is just ‘marketing talk’ for breathable uniforms. Were the old ones not breathable?
Centre County High School Football Season Kicks Off on Friday
For those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the beginning of the 2022 football season, relief is in sight. That’s because all five of Centre County’s high school football teams will be opening their seasons this week, and all five will begin against challenging opponents. The State...
A central PA team is advancing in the Little League World Series. What’s next and how to watch
Can Hollidaysburg advance to the United States championship?
Governors Park Ball Field in Bellefonte to Get Makeover by Next Season￼￼
BELLEFONTE — If things go to plan, the Governors Park baseball field will be much improved before opening day 2023. During a Bellefonte Borough Council work session, Theodore Thwing, from construction firm Weber Murphy Fox, gave on update on what people can expect from the project. The ball field...
SC tennis defeats Gettysburg in opener
STATE COLLEGE — The State College Area High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 victory over visiting Gettysburg on Tuesday, Aug. 23, losing just two games in the process. Defending District 6 Class 3A singles champion Quiana Guo blanked Kim Heinzelman in straight sets...
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions
The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
'This is the ultimate' - Fans of Pennsylvania Little Leaguers enjoying the spotlight
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At the Little League World Series on Tuesday, Lamade Stadium was a sea of blue and red, and it was obvious who most of the fans were cheering for — the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg. "Everywhere we walk, somebody stops us and says, 'We...
wbut.com
Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport
Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
abc23.com
New Centre County Skate Park
As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
The results are in: Here’s the best food stand at the Grange Fair, according to you
The top five included concession stands specializing in pierogies, sticky buns, ice cream and roast pork.
The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Injured Little Leaguer continues to recover
DANVILLE, Pa. — More than a week after a little leaguer was injured after falling from his bunk bed in south Williamsport, we're hearing from the paramedics who transported the player to the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a player from Utah, fell from his bunk last week and was immediately...
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
