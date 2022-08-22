Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
wogx.com
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the primary for Florida's 20th Congressional District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The seat was held by Representative Alcee Hastings from 2013 until his death last year. Cherfilus-McCormick is the first Haitian American representing South Florida in Congress. She beat out former...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
Florida COVID-19 data whistleblower Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
Ousted data scientist Rebekah Jones won Florida's first district Democratic U.S. House primary Tuesday. Jones claims she was fired during the pandemic for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data to keep the state open.
Click10.com
Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
It’s Election Day—here’s what you need to bring to the polls
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Polls opened for Florida’s primary elections at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A number of competitive races are on the ballot, perhaps the biggest of which is Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have duked it...
wlrn.org
Education election rundown: Miami-Dade incumbent ousted, grand jury casts shadow over Broward race
Change is coming to South Florida's school boards. In Miami-Dade, a longtime incumbent is out. In Broward, a board member fights to keep her seat — while under threat of being removed from office. In Miami-Dade, one of the longest serving school board members is voted out. A longtime...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.22.2022 — DeSantis Campaigns—Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez Makes Big Gaffe? — Qanon at Work in Central Florida Congressional Race?— More...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent the last weekend before the August 23 primary election hopscotching around Florida campaigning for school board candidates he has personally endorsed. His education tour, which touched the communities in Miami, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties, drew in hundreds of interested and supporting Republican voters. Meanwhile,...
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
wlrn.org
Broward primary elections will likely pick winners for Democrats in November
It's election week in Florida. Broward is a heavily blue county, so elections between primary Democratic candidates here usually decide the winner of the November elections. WLRN’s Broward County Reporter Gerard Albert III spoke with Anthony Man about the ballot. He's the political reporter at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Campaign Drops New “Top Gov” Ad Targeting Corporate Media
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign launched a new ad “Top Gov” targeting corporate media in a “need for speed” kind of way. “Top Gov,” a 60-second television ad airing nationally, pulls from the Governor’s military past by putting a fun spin on the movie Top
Comments / 1