Florida State

Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 goes to Jared Moskowitz

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorensen were among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. Also running in the race were Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout. In the end, Moskowitz decidedly came out on top. Moskowitz...
It’s Election Day—here’s what you need to bring to the polls

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Polls opened for Florida’s primary elections at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A number of competitive races are on the ballot, perhaps the biggest of which is Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have duked it...
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.22.2022 — DeSantis Campaigns—Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez Makes Big Gaffe? — Qanon at Work in Central Florida Congressional Race?— More...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent the last weekend before the August 23 primary election hopscotching around Florida campaigning for school board candidates he has personally endorsed. His education tour, which touched the communities in Miami, Sarasota, Volusia, and Duval counties, drew in hundreds of interested and supporting Republican voters. Meanwhile,...
