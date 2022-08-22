Read full article on original website
Billy J. Rowell
Billy J. Rowell, age 77, passed away Monday August 22, 2022. He was born in Bogalusa, lived in Destrehan, Kenner, Holden, and Hammond. Billy was a Vietnam veteran and a self-made man who through his life owned multiple painting businesses. He enjoyed playing golf, playing Santa Claus at Christmas time, and horse racing.
Ronald Glenn Clayton
Ronald Glenn Clayton passed away Monday August 22, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born May 7, 1949, in Independence, Louisiana where he remained a lifelong resident. He is survived by his brothers Jerry Wayne (Martha) Clayton and Charles Clayton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald...
Harold Lloyd Poche
Harold, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an extremely hard worker and dedicated many years to Shell Oil as a Lab Supervisor. Harold enjoyed the farm life and raised chickens and bees. He had a knack for gardening and truly enjoyed spending time in his gardens. Harold was most happy surrounded by his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He took great pride in providing for his family and never missed an opportunity to share a story. Harold was a kind and loving man that will never be forgotten.
Anna Lockhart
Anna, age 79, peacefully joined her loving husband in Heaven on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA. Anna dedicated many years as a school bus driver and enjoyed serving her community. She was a dedicated member of the First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs and had a strong and unwavering faith. Anna loved to cook and bake. She took great pleasure in feeding and entertaining friends and family. Anna enjoyed travelling with her late husband and supporting many missionaries for the Kingdom of God. She adored her children and took being Nana to her grandchildren very seriously. Anna was a beautiful, strong, and amazing woman who will be deeply missed.
Jackie "Jack" McAlister
Jackie "Jack" Lloyd McAlister passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jack proudly served his country, in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer for four years. He received many honors to include, Good conduct medal, Overseas service ribbon, Rifle M-16 (sharp shooter) and Hand Grenade (expert).
Dorothy Ann White
Dorothy Ann White passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 71. She was born on Saturday, December 16, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Dorothy Campbell LeBlanc and the late William O'Berry, Sr. She was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Dorothy...
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr.
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home in Covington, LA. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Port Sulphur, LA to the late Albert Anthony Kramer, Sr. and Alice Mehrhoff Kramer. In 1956, Al met the love of his...
Timothy B. Tesch
Timothy B. Tesch, 30, of Livingston, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Livingston, LA. Timothy was born January 4, 1992 and is survived by his sisters and brothers Ashley TeschCentanni & Gene Centanni, Elsie Elkins & Scott Lecroy, Jenny & Byron Wilkinson, Micheal Poole, Mary Oneal, & Brennan Hubbard. He was preceded in death by mother Nancy Tesch, father Dale Meyers, grandparents Elsie and Herman Tesch. He was loved more than he knew and will be missed very much. We Love You & Fly High!!!
Willie Castella, Jr.
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born November 4, 1947, in Kentwood, LA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Darrell Castella and Michael Castella; grandchildren, Brooke Castella, Christian Bankston and husband, Brent, D. J. Castella and wife, Jessie, and Khloe Castella; great-grandchildren, Henry, Scarlett, and Lola Bankston, Aiden and Liam Castella; 2 brothers, Nick Castello and wife, Fay, and Robert Castello and wife, Renee; sister, Renee Castella Barber; and former wife, Anna Castella. Preceded in death by his wife, Paula Bradley; parents, Willie Castello, Sr. and Georgia Mae Castello; great-grandson, Elijah Castella. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that helped out during his last days. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:30AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00Noon on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Jonathan Emile Roux
Jonathan Emile Roux passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 62. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs from 5:00p until 6:00pm. Memorial services will be held at 6:00pm. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr.
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr., Age 60, passed away August 19, 2022, in Hammond, LA. He is survived by his loving sister Donna Forsberg and brother-in law Ward Forsberg, his best friend and “brother” John (Scotty) Orscher and Anthony Cinquemano. He is also survived by his cousins the Cinquemano, Dauterive, Gibson, Laussade, Ripp, and Rousselles and many “special” nieces and nephews. We would also like to recognize and thank his friend and caretaker Emily Hooker.
DeWayne Thompson
DeWayne, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. DeWayne was a gifted car salesman, he could sell a car to just about anyone. He enjoyed watching old westerns and Elvis movies, but his true passion was football. To say he was a football fan is an understatement. He watched every LSU and Saints game, if he wasn’t there, and never missed a Ponchatoula High football game. DeWayne was the number one Green Wave fan! He was truly an incredible uncle who adored all of his nieces and nephews. DeWayne always looked forward to spending time with them and never missed a special occasion for them. He truly was a one of a kind that was always up for a good joke or laugh. DeWayne had a kind nature and loving personality and will be forever missed.
Vera Mae Hano Brady
Vera Mae Hano Brady went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:31pm at the age of 79 in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She was born in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana on October 21, 1942. Vera was married to the love of her life, James “Shorty” Brady, for 42 ½ years. Vera was the mother of 5 children, James “Stinker” Brady, Jr., Julie Brady Armstrong, George Brady, Anthony “Tony” Brady, and Renee Brady Brown. She was also the mawmaw of 15 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.
Betty Lorraine Meyers Short Howell
Betty Myers Short Howell--93 years, 10 months, and 3 days--of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. On Thursday, visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am. The service will be conducted by Brother Rod Smith, Thomas Short, Nelson Doolittle and Eric Doolittle, beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Church of God.
Baby Cilian Creed Cangelosi
On August 16, 2022, Baby Cilian Creed Cangelosi passed away at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital. He was born on July 11, 2022, in Bogalusa, Louisiana. Baby Cilian is survived by his parents: Chasity Revere and Frank Cangelosi II; godmother: Jalisa Peters; one sister: Lillee Singletary; four brothers: Frank Cangelosi III, Enzo Cangelosi, Nicolas Clawson, and Jaxton Clawson; maternal grandparents: Gary Mclain and Judith Revere; and great-grandparents: Judy and Dave Raymer.
David Thames
David Thames passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the age of 57. Visitation will be Friday 5PM- 8PM at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs, visitation will resume Saturday from 9 AM- 11AM with a funeral service at 11 AM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
Emmitt Darnell Warren
Emmitt Darnell Warren born January 6, 1985, to the union of Kathy Warren and Emmitt Cain, Sr. He departed this life August 18, 2022, in Bogalusa. Emmitt was a graduate of Pine High School in 2003. During his years at Pine, he was named MVP of the Basketball team, which was his favorite sport. His proudest moment in life is when he became a father.
Mary "Lisa" Young
Mary "Lisa" Young, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 58. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
Peggy L. Derks
Peggy L. Derks passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, at the age of 58. She was born on Monday, March 16, 1964 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Katherine Derks and the late Harley Derks. She was a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Peggy is survived by...
Thelma J. Husser
Thelma J. Husser passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 77. She was born on Wednesday, November 15, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Dorothy and the late James Craddock. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Thelma is survived by her...
