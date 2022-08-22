ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Valley football under new management

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25M5C3_0hQgfObz00
The 2022 Valley Indians football team Jacob Smith | Daily Times

LUCASVILLE — First year Valley football coach Nolan Crabtree says the transition from being the Indians offensive coordinator — to becoming the head coach following the retirement of longtime coach Darren Crabtree — has been rather smooth.

Crabtree has been the head coach of the Valley baseball program since 2016 and is now tasked with continuing a winning tradition on the gridiron in Lucasville.

“There’s been a lot of changes, lot of things to try and get implemented. When I was hired back in January, that got things in motion and we’ve put together a pretty good coaching staff,” Crabtree said. “Our strength and conditioning coach Bryce Romanello really spearheaded what we had going on when I ws coaching baseball. Him and coach Paul Carver, those guys were here helping with the transition. Since the summer started, things have been pretty seamless. While we have implemeneted some new things, the relationships we have the kids has been a driving force.”

In his first season, Crabtree assumes a 36-man roster led by an extremely experienced 12-man senior class.

“Very fortunate to have this senior group to start with. They’ve had a lot of success, multiple multi-year starters on the football field,” Crabtree said. “Big time success in other sports. Having this group as your leaders is a big thing in helping ease the transition from Coach (Darren) Crabtree to myself.”

Two major focuses for the program this offseason have been the utilization of their new indoor facility, which allows for training no matter the outside weather, and remaining healthy.

With a roster of 36 that has several players who play both sides of the ball, health is of the utmost importance as the Indians vye for a third-straight postseason appearance.

“I can’t thank our board and school enough. The shot of life and energy it (facility) injected into our guys — they have everything at their disposal. Kids wanted to come and work out, get in shape. I’ll give Bryce (Romanello) a lot of credit for that. Having this place where they can come work out, it changes the feel and environment for everybody,” Crabtree said. “Health is going to be the single most determining factor on our success this season. We’ve talked about the senior class, a lot of them play both ways. We’ve only got three juniors in the program. A lot of younger guys behind them who are in support roles, trying to win a starting position. It’s very important to make sure the program is set up for sustained success and not just a one off year.”

Skill positions and both sides of the line is where Valley returns the most experience from last season.

Senior Justin Moore — a Boston University commit — along with seniors Levi Bush, Lakota Davis, and Levi Stewart anchor a big, physical group in the trenches.

“Up front, Justin Moore at starting offensive tackle and defensive end. Justin’s had a phenomenal offseason. Levi Bush at right guard, lost 50 pounds. He’s almost in the 1500 lbs. club in his three lifts, incredibly strong,” Crabtree said. “Lakota Davis at center, he’s throwing around massive weight, working his tail off. Little bit of competition at the other guard spot. Levi Stewart at the other tackle as a multi-year starter. We’ve got size and strength up front and they’ve all had a great offseason.”

Senior George Arnett assumes the Indians starting quarterback position — after playing there two games last season. Seniors Colt Buckle, Hunter Edwards, and Carter Nickel will be major factors in their offensive approach.

“George is starting for us at quarterback right now with Colt Buckle in the backfield, Carter Nickel and Hunter Edwards out wide with Jaekyn Ridout and Aiden Waugthel,” Crabtree said. “Those are the guys that are the lead guys right now with our offense. The last two games last year, George was the quarterback. It just has to do with the style of offense we’re running and Carter’s still taking some snaps.”

Valley opens the season with a home game against Portsmouth in week one — the annual opening game for Scioto County teams.

They’ll travel to Coal Grove in week two and Piketon in week three, before hosting Eastern (Pike) and Northwest in weeks four and five, respectively, to close out their non-league schedule.

In SOC II play, Valley hosts Waverly and Minford and will travel to Oak Hill, Portsmouth West, and Wheelersburg.

Remaining healthy and having four quarters of stamina will be big factors in their ultimate success, Crabtree believes.

“That’s going to be the difference for us. We’ve got to be able to play four quarters. In multiple games against heavy favorites in the league, those were all one or two score games at halftime — they were hard fought contests. The second half and the fourth quarter especially, that’s where the other team’s depth came through,” he said. “I feel like we’re in better shape at this point than we were last year.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Lady Pirate tennis sweeps 2 matches

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School girls tennis team continues to sweep through the non-league competition. That’s because, bouncing back following a hard-fought 4-1 Southern Ohio Conference-opening loss at Waverly last Thursday, the Lady Pirates completed a two-match sweep in a three-day span, blanking both host Hillsboro on Saturday and Ironton on Tuesday by 5-0 counts.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Clay clips Piketon in soccer opener

PIKETON — The Clay High School co-ed soccer squad kicked off its season early last Monday, and captured a 5-4 non-league victory over the host Piketon Redstreaks. The Panthers posted three second-half goals, including a pair a minute apart in the final 10 minutes by Jack Holbrook and Isaiah Bennett.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

It goes Green’s way

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Perhaps truth be told, the Bobcats liked their new digs so much, they apparently decided to spend some Saturday night extra time there. However, they didn’t want to spend too much in overtime already, so they scored —then made the defensive stop —to send Bobcat Nation home happy, and cap one of the most memorable nights in Green High School history.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football head coach Charles Huff announced Tuesday morning that running back Rasheen Ali will be out temporarily. In his statement, he said in part “Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Football
City
Waverly, OH
City
Lucasville, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns September 23rd

CHILLICOTHE – It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community. That’s about to change. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, September 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Ironton Tribune

YouTuber vs. police MMA fight called off

DeCastro cites bad knees, high blood pressure, also van stolen. In a move that surprised very few, YouTuber Chille DeCastro says he can’t fight Ironton Police Officer Chad Gue, citing high blood pressure and bad knees. Oh, and his van was stolen, too. The news came Thursday evening when...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop’s new tailgate butcher boxes have everything you need this football season. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s inside.
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Moore
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New east side road closures announced for Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced the closure of East Main Street for continued sewer repairs. City Utilities Director, Brad Long says East Water Street will be closed from Mt. Logan Drive to the Moose Lodge. The closure, officials say, will start this Friday at 8:30 a.m....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

The story behind Bridge to Portsmouth

Imagine you’re a talented young, twenty-one-year-old, living in a ramshackle apartment on Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. It’s 1981 and you’re playing lead guitar for Dave Evans bluegrass band in Waverly. You have no car to drive, no television to watch, you are flat broke and lonesome but still, you have a dream! Thus is the story of Chris Jones who is headlining the Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert August 26th at 8:00 pm. When he wasn’t playing a gig or practicing his chops he would wander the streets of Portsmouth. It was during these walks Chris Jones would find the inspiration to write the song ‘Bridge to Portsmouth’. As it turns out Chris was a gifted singer/songwriter with an insatiable appetite for all things bluegrass.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
shawnee.edu

Shawnee State University mourns loss of Dr. Jon Bedick

Shawnee State University faculty, staff, and students are mourning the loss of Dr. Jon Bedick, Professor of Biology, who passed away this week. Joining SSU in the Department of Natural Sciences in 2004, Dr. Bedick taught general biology courses and upper-level courses in herpetology, entomology, and limnology. His most popular upper-division biology course was parasitology. In 2007, he helped design the environmental track of the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree program.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Retirement#American Football#Sports#Indians
sciotopost.com

Laurelville Resident Wins $20,000 on $1,000,000 Cash Blowout

LAURELVILLE, OH – Elwood Smith of Laurelville won $20,000 playing the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1,000,000 Cash Blowout. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, Smith will receive $14,400.    . Crossroads of Logan East, located at 980 E Front St in Logan, sold the winning ticket.
WOWK 13 News

Ironton mayor faces operating a vehicle impaired charge

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OSHP tells WOWK 13 News Mayor Sam Cramblit of Ironton was pulled over early Saturday morning, around 1:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, for allegedly failing to use his […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School

Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Atomic Credit Union welcomes new Senior VP and Chief Information Officer

PIKETON, Ohio —-Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Curtis Green has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Curtis began his career with Atomic over 18 years ago, in 2004, and began as a teller. Over the years, he has worked in lending and collections, assisted the IT Department, and is now the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
PIKETON, OH
madlyodd.com

The great memories and food of the ‘Bob Evans’ restaurants

Few American restaurants are as beloved as ‘Bob Evans.’ Many meals have been shared with family and friends at this classic restaurant. It all started in 1946 when Bob opened a small, twelve-stool diner in Gallipolis, Ohio. It was called ‘The Bob Evans Steakhouse’ and specialized in steaks....
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
ohio.edu

Longtime Research employee Arocho remembered for hard work, warm spirit

Colleagues remember Thea Arocho as the woman who could fix everything, bring contract and grant talks to completion despite strong wills on opposing sides, and for her relentless good cheer in the Research Division’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) for the past few decades. Arocho, who retired...
ATHENS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
98
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy