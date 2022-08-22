DBusiness Daily Update: Rebel Nell Partners with Detroit City Football Club to Launch DCFC Collection, and More

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation. The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced today that...
MEDC Approves Funding Support for Multiple Projects, Including Coda Brush Park in Detroit
Michigan Economic Development Corp., via the Michigan Strategic Fund, on Tuesday approved funding support for several projects across the state, including support for business expansion projects, including Detroit, Auburn Hills, and Lansing. In total, the projects during MSF’s board meeting are expected to generate more than $153 million in investment...
Nation’s First Sports & Social DraftKings Coming to Somerset Collection in Troy
DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment are opening the country’s first Sports & Social DraftKings venue this fall in the former McCormick and Schmick’s seafood restaurant at the southwest side of Somerset Collection South in Troy. In July 2021, DraftKings and Sports & Social announced a strategic relationship...
Emagine Opens Caesars Sportsbook Lounge in Royal Oak, More Locations Planned
Emagine Entertainment Inc. in Troy, an operator of luxury movie theaters, has announced the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine at Emagine Royal Oak. Additional locations are planned for the second half of the year. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine brings a full Vegas-style experience...
Detroit’s Huron Capital Sells HVAC and Plumbing Platform
Huron Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Detroit, announce the sale of a majority interest in Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, an HVAC and plumbing services company, to OMERS Private Equity in Toronto. Huron acquired Pueblo in late 2017. Huron had partnered with industry veteran Dan Bueschel to pursue...
Kristine Donahue Named President of Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne
Registered nurse Kristine Donahue has been promoted to president of the Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton, and Wayne. “Kristine has a proven track record of collaborating with clinical care teams and she has extensive experience with these three campuses. Her dedication to the Taylor, Trenton and Wayne region shines through in every conversation I have had with her,” says Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, president of Beaumont Health.
SEMA Garage Opens in Plymouth Township, Test Center for Auto Aftermarket Manufacturers
SEMA Garage, a new 45,000-square-foot facility for the automotive aftermarket industry and the first-ever research facility dedicated to testing and understanding how the aftermarket is impacted and can successfully work with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), has opened in Plymouth Township. The facility, located at 14655 Jib St., features a...
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022
The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20, an annual automotive enthusiast event, served as a backdrop to a new documentary by Director Keith Famie of Visionalist Entertainment Productions and his crew called “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars.” The film, which will have a VIP premiere on June 4, 2023, followed by a PBS premiere in June 2023 (date TBD), is a celebration of the region’s rich automotive history and car community. For part of the film, the Michigan State Police led a 10-car procession Saturday morning along Woodward Avenue that looped between 13 Mile Road and Maple Road six times to capture all angles of the story, including a focus on Perry Smith’s 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible and three Vietnam veterans: Douglas Broquet, Robert Middleton, and Purple Heart recipient David Gurtowsky (photos 1-17 by Kelsey Gale). The remaining photos by R.J. King include a Morgan three-wheeler at a Dream Cruise event at The Kingsley Bloomfield Hills — a Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomfield Hills that included the Detroit Athletic Club Car Club (photo 18), with the remaining photos from Ford’s Dream Cruise headquarters at Kruse & Muer in Royal Oak. // Photographs by Kelsey Gale and R.J. King.
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn Adding Eight Retailers in 2022
Fairlane Town Center, a three-level super-regional shopping center in Dearborn, announced eight new tenants already opened or coming this year including Toys”R”Us, The Coloring Station, Express Yourself, Prissy Paw Palace, Incredible Burger, The Ukiyo Store, Ballzy Balls, and Fix & Gifts. “We are excited to announce the addition...
Novi’s DexKo to Acquire Trailer Parts and Towing Accessories Company
DexKo Global Inc. in Novi, which produces engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TexTrail Inc. from American Trailer World (ATW). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal includes two other entities that TexTrail acquired in 2022: Wholesale Trailer...
Chrysler Launches Merchandise Line, Includes Hoodies, T-shirts, and Canteens
The Chrysler brand of Auburn Hills’ Stellantis is launching its Athleisure Merchandise Collection created in collaboration between the Stellantis licensing and merchandising team and Winnie Cheung, chief designer — advance studio at Stellantis. The Chrysler Athleisure Merchandise Collection is the third collaboration initiated by the Stellantis licensing and...
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
