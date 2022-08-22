DBusiness Daily Update: Rebel Nell Partners with Detroit City Football Club to Launch DCFC Collection, and More

The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20, an annual automotive enthusiast event, served as a backdrop to a new documentary by Director Keith Famie of Visionalist Entertainment Productions and his crew called “Detroit: The City of Hot Rods & Muscle Cars.” The film, which will have a VIP premiere on June 4, 2023, followed by a PBS premiere in June 2023 (date TBD), is a celebration of the region’s rich automotive history and car community. For part of the film, the Michigan State Police led a 10-car procession Saturday morning along Woodward Avenue that looped between 13 Mile Road and Maple Road six times to capture all angles of the story, including a focus on Perry Smith’s 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible and three Vietnam veterans: Douglas Broquet, Robert Middleton, and Purple Heart recipient David Gurtowsky (photos 1-17 by Kelsey Gale). The remaining photos by R.J. King include a Morgan three-wheeler at a Dream Cruise event at The Kingsley Bloomfield Hills — a Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomfield Hills that included the Detroit Athletic Club Car Club (photo 18), with the remaining photos from Ford’s Dream Cruise headquarters at Kruse & Muer in Royal Oak. // Photographs by Kelsey Gale and R.J. King.

