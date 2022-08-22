Read full article on original website
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
Chelsea set huge asking price for Hakim Ziyech amid Ajax transfer talks
Chelsea have set an asking price of around €40 million for Hakim Ziyech amid transfer links between him and a return to Ajax this summer, according to reports. Since the start of the window, Ziyech has faced an uncertain future at the Blues. He was heavily linked with a...
"Will not go" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one Liverpool star who won't be leaving the club this summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that midfielder Naby Keita won't be leaving the club this summer. Speaking to the media ahead of last night's fixture with Man United, Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the Guinean's future and the German tactician responded in detail. “Selling Naby [Keita] now and...
A compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute showing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front
A stunning compilation of Anthony Martial's 45-minute outing against Liverpool shows he was electric up front for Manchester United. Martial starred as Man United registered their first win of the new Premier League season by beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday. The Frenchman entered the fray at the...
BREAKING: Chelsea agree deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. It has been widely reported that the London club have agreed a fee of £18 million for the Gabon international and that a move to Stamford Bridge is edging ever closer. Aubameyang only joined Barcelona...
Manchester City to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League group stage - Full draw
Manchester City will be faced with the challenge of Borussia Dortmund in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, it has now been confirmed. The draw for the upcoming group stage element of Europe's premier club competition was completed on Thursday evening in Istanbul, Turkey. UEFA delegates along with...
BREAKING: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan make up Champions League group of death
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan were handed a group of death in the Champions League, that will see Robert Lewandowski face his former club soon after leaving. The draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday afternoon, with the final set to take place in Turkey next June, after the city was initially supposed to host in 2020 and 2021.
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe set to join OGC Nice on loan
Arsenal and OGC Nice have agreed on a loan deal for Nicolas Pepe to join the French club for the season, according to multiple sources. First reported by Nice Matin, the Ligue 1 side have finally agreed on a deal to sign Arsenal winger Pepe for a loan without an option to buy.
Nemanja Vidic was voted as the best Premier League centre back ever
The war will always rage on about who is the greatest of all time in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic was voted the best defender by fans. This year the Premier League is celebrating 30 years since the birth of football, or so Sky Sports and the internet would occasionally have you believe.
Three players who could leave Barca in the next few days score against Manchester City
All three of Barcelona's goal scorers in their friendly against Manchester City on Wednesday night might be leaving the club in the next eight days. On Wednesday night, Barcelona welcomed City to the Nou Camp in what might have seemed like a surprising friendly to have so soon after the season started.
Leicester City make huge Wesley Fofana decision ahead of Premier League clash against Chelsea
Wesley Fofana has been left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Chelsea this weekend amid his links with a move to the Blues, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel’s side have been showing a lot of interest in the Frenchman in recent weeks as they look to sign another defender before the end of the transfer window.
Peter Drury's commentary for Man Utd vs Liverpool will make United fans think they've won the league
Manchester United fans won't need a new way to enjoy Monday night's victory over Liverpool, but Peter Drury's commentary might just be the one. The win over arch rivals Liverpool would have been particularly sweet for fans of Erik ten Hag's side, especially with pretty much everyone writing them off.
Ajax and Chelsea schedule further Hakim Ziyech talks ahead of imminent Man Utd Antony bid
Ajax and Chelsea have scheduled further talks over Hakim Ziyech ahead of Manchester United’s bid for Antony. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Man United now re-entering the race to sign the Ajax star. Ziyech’s brother recently dropped a major...
Liverpool preparing final move of the transfer window - player could cost £100m+
Liverpool are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, according to Fichajes,. The Reds are said to be preparing their final move of the window for Llorente, and their interest stems from the ongoing injury crisis at the club.
Footage of Bruno Fernandes rattling pub full of Liverpool fans has gone viral
Bruno Fernandes was in fine form as he helped Manchester United secure a much needed win over arch rivals Liverpool. However, his gamesmanship did not go down well with the Liverpool fans. Erik ten Hag’s side were leading 2-0 when Jurgen Klopp’s side got back into the game thanks to...
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
How Erik ten Hag's Manchester United should line up in midfield with Casemiro
Manchester United have been desperate for a top class holding midfielder for years and now Erik ten Hag has one of the very best. The signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid was a surprising one, but it will bring a protection to the United back four that has been so clearly absent.
How Anthony Martial showed against Liverpool why he is so important for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag
Anthony Martial made his first appearance of the season for Erik ten Hag's men on Monday night, and showed his importance almost immediately. Manchester United finally picked up their first win of the Premier League season under Erik ten Hag when they triumphed 2-1 over Liverpool. The second of these...
