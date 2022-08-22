ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PD: Suspects involved in armed carjacking on St. James Ave. in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.

According to the Springfield Police on Facebook, the two suspects are wanted in connection with an armed carjacking on July 29th at around 11:10 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of St. James Avenue.

    (Springfield Police Department)
    (Springfield Police Department)
    (Springfield Police Department)
    (Springfield Police Department)

If you recognize either person you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE and your tip.

A good man scorned
3d ago

People better start carrying and when in the car have your window more than half way up.. Can’t trust no one these days

Jackie Kittridge-Steele
3d ago

If they get a new hat and a tooth you will never recognize them.

Wlisa
3d ago

great now we have to worry about car jacking, on top of all the other crimes

