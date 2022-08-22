PD: Suspects involved in armed carjacking on St. James Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking.

According to the Springfield Police on Facebook, the two suspects are wanted in connection with an armed carjacking on July 29th at around 11:10 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of St. James Avenue.

If you recognize either person you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE and your tip.

