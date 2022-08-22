Read full article on original website
KWQC
Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview. Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. The auction...
Stock & Pile Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend At Rock Island’s Skeleton Key
Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club
Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
aledotimesrecord.com
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Announces 46th Season Shows
Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
Moline Debuting Three-Day Music Fest To Celebrate 150th Birthday This Weekend!
The city of Moline is celebrating its birthday in a big way!. To mark its 150th, the city is rolling out a three-day concert festival Aug. 25-27. Here is a little bit about the headliners who will appear on the MidAmerican Energy Main Stage:. Galactic is a New Orleans-based ensemble...
Shout out to husband calling finalist
Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Rag found inside gas cap of vehicle in Galesburg carport fire
GALESBURG — An investigation continues into a fire that destroyed multiple vehicles and a carport on Springer Road Sunday night. First responders were called to the apartment complex at 2770 Springer Road at 9:33 p.m. for a report of a carport and multiple vehicles on fire. The carport was...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
The Ballroom Thieves Bring Passion to Davenport October 12
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thirbrs been learning to roll with the punches.
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
Who Wants Some Tamales? Nally’s Kitchen on 53rd Street is Coming Back
It's a Good News/Bad News kind of thing. Bad New is Nally's Kitchen's 53rd Street location (Davenport) is being remodeled. Much like our studios are...but with better tasting food than us. The Good News is that, according to their website, Nally's plans to reopen on September 3rd. Until then you...
Sip and Shop Small In Village Of East Davenport TODAY!
Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
