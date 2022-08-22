ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

QuadCities.com

Stock & Pile Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off Grand Opening Weekend At Rock Island’s Skeleton Key

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques will be hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting this Friday, August 26 at 3 pm for Stock & Pile, a new collaboration with Rescued of Moline. Stock & Pile is a new endeavor located inside Skeleton Key Art and Antiques that accepts new and gently used art and craft supplies and sells them to area makers by the pound. The proceeds from Stock & Pile will benefit Rescued, a Moline based high-end resale boutique that supports pets in need.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club

Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Announces 46th Season Shows

Located in downtown Rock Island, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse has been treating audiences to the finest in dining and professional stage entertainment for the past 45 years. For the venue’s spectacular 46th season, beginning next January, Circa ‘21 is proud to announce five marvelous mainstage productions that include three Quad Cities premieres and two returning favorites, one of them among the biggest Broadway hits of all time, as well as two debuting musicals from legendary performers!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCAU 9 News

Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Shout out to husband calling finalist

Cammie Pohl of Davenport definitely knows how to call her husband for dinner. She recently tied with Dorothy Knox of Cedarfield for third place in the Husband Calling Contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The contest was part of the “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in the Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize […]
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
WQAD

2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go

That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
BETTENDORF, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

