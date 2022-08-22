ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

A walk to honor and remember

THREE RIVERS — Around 40 walkers took to the North Main Street sidewalks Saturday morning to bring awareness of an issue that has affected the lives of many around the country. The walk was part of the annual “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event, put on by Domestic...
THREE RIVERS, MI
mosthits965.com

he 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is back this weekend

Taking place at Gull Meadow Farms with plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be several balloon flights to see throughout the weekend with the first launching Friday morning, evening balloon glows, meet and greet with the pilots, entertainment and vendors, and a special car show on Saturday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Outbreak of parovirus-like dog illness cancels area events

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two area events were canceled Wednesday due to an outbreak of parvovirus illness in Michigan. Dog illness: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. Originally scheduled for Friday at Fairmount Dog Park, Bark in the Park was postponed, according to a Kzoo Parks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Tour around the newest Kalamazoo Humane Society facility

Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center. Vicki Cross and her dog, Opie, check out at the front desk on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Charles and Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center in Kalamazoo. Opie had an appointment to figure out the source of her cough.Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI

