Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
threeriversnews.com
A walk to honor and remember
THREE RIVERS — Around 40 walkers took to the North Main Street sidewalks Saturday morning to bring awareness of an issue that has affected the lives of many around the country. The walk was part of the annual “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event, put on by Domestic...
mosthits965.com
he 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is back this weekend
Taking place at Gull Meadow Farms with plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be several balloon flights to see throughout the weekend with the first launching Friday morning, evening balloon glows, meet and greet with the pilots, entertainment and vendors, and a special car show on Saturday.
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
WTOL-TV
Teacher 'overwhelmed' by support after community buys school supplies for classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kenowa Hills Public Schools District is one of many welcoming students back to class on Tuesday. One teacher with that district is saying “thank you” for the extra help she’s been getting, sometimes from complete strangers, to fill her classroom with school supplies.
WWMTCw
Outbreak of parovirus-like dog illness cancels area events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two area events were canceled Wednesday due to an outbreak of parvovirus illness in Michigan. Dog illness: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. Originally scheduled for Friday at Fairmount Dog Park, Bark in the Park was postponed, according to a Kzoo Parks...
MLive.com
Tour around the newest Kalamazoo Humane Society facility
Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center. Vicki Cross and her dog, Opie, check out at the front desk on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Charles and Lynn Zhang Animal Care & Resource Center in Kalamazoo. Opie had an appointment to figure out the source of her cough.Get Photo.
First day back to school for Grand Rapids Public Schools
Students from Grand Rapids Public Schools headed back to school Tuesday morning.
What is Can-Do Kalamazoo & What Is it That They Actually Do?
Recently, I learned about a local organization called Can-Do Kalamazoo. Since nothing in the name really gave away what they represented or what they did, a deep dive was required. As it turns out, this organization has one goal: to help local businesses succeed. What is Can-Do Kalamazoo?. You might...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
WWMTCw
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
Police catch alligator crossing street in Kalamazoo
KDPS says they caught an alligator spotted crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison. They're still looking for its owner.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WATCH: ‘It’s adorable!’: Tiny gator sparks excitement in Michigan police officer
Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, made an unusual discovery at the roadside on August 23, which led to one of them having her wish to hold an alligator come true. Bodycam footage released by Kalamazoo Public Safety shows a deputy holding a small alligator at the end of a catch-pole. Officer Vicki Anderson approaches asking, “You […]
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
abc57.com
New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor. The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats. Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor's first female mayor and is known for how she...
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids elementary school's 'Granny K' makes school days better for second graders
Katherine Higgins, or Granny K, is a foster grandparent with Senior Neighbors. She provides the grandmotherly comfort to students.
