Santa Barbara County, CA

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
Daily Montanan

The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water

Nebraska Public Media reported earlier this month on another emerging culture war: Rural Republican governors in the Intermountain West and Great Plains states—led by Nebraska’s Pete Rickets and including Montana’s Greg Gianforte—equating President Biden’s conservation agenda with a federal government land grab.  It seems that Biden had the audacity in his first month in office […] The post The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Salon

Growers across the country are reckoning with a harsh new climate reality

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. In recent years, an increase in extreme weather events is making it a uniquely challenging time to be a farmer. Historically, crop insurance and disaster relief programs have been instrumental in protecting farmers from financial loss because of natural causes. But some argue that the federal crop insurance program does not encourage farmers to adapt. Recent research by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has highlighted this issue, pointing out that adaptation will be essential for responding to climate change in the long term.
CBS News

Shrinking Sierra Nevada snowpack threatens California water supply

For more than 75 million Americans living out West, snow melt from the Sierra Nevada is a major source of water. However, the mountain range's snowpack is shrinking, down an average of 23% since 1955. Roger Bales, professor of engineering at the University of California, Merced, joins CBS News to discuss what this could mean for California's water future.
Phys.org

Researchers complete first comprehensive threat assessment of all US trees

For the first time, researchers have completed threat assessments for all 881 native tree species in the contiguous United States, resulting in a comprehensive checklist and synthesis that will serve as a critical baseline to guide future tree conservation efforts. The new assessment of U.S. trees reveals that 11-16% of...
Fast Company

These stark before-and-after satellite photos show the Western megadrought from space

If you walk to the edge of Lake Mead, on the border between Nevada and Arizona, you can stand on a rocky shore that used to be more than 100 feet below water. After 23 years of drought and increasing demand for water, the lake keeps shrinking. Satellite photos show the stark difference between the way the reservoir looked in 2000—dark blue and sprawling—and what’s left now.
