The cost of green energy: The nation’s biggest lithium mine may be going up on a site sacred to Native Americans
The huge project on public land, approved by the Trump administration in its final days, has sparked an outcry and a lawsuit, but opposition among Native Americans is not unanimous. Thacker Pass, a remote valley in the high desert of northern Nevada, will always be sacred for Gary McKinney of...
As Colorado River crisis grows, some officials say it's time for feds to drop the hammer on water cuts
The lack of a public deadline or plan of action on the Colorado River came as a surprise to stakeholders and experts who feel it's time for the feds to step in.
Celebrities Penalized For Wasting Water In California Drought
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade and Sylvester Stalone exceeded water allowances by 150% at least four times.
Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
SFGate
California Fire and Floods Turn a River to 'Sludge,' Killing Thousands of Fish
As a deadly fire continued to burn last week in the Klamath National Forest in Northern California, Kenneth Brink, a local fisherman, counted dead fish in a river that had turned to the consistency of “chocolate milk.”. Brink, 45, a member of the Karuk Tribe, lives in Happy Camp,...
Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
July 31 (Reuters) - The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Nuclear waste ravaged their land. The Yakama Nation is on a quest to rescue it
Trina Sherwood gazes out at the Hanford nuclear site as she speeds across the Columbia river in a small motorboat. More than 500 sq miles large and ringed by rocky mountains, the decommissioned nuclear production site is considered one of the most contaminated places in North America. It also sits...
Why mature and old forests are so important for climate mitigation and adaptation
The United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicates that we must substantially reduce emissions from burning fossil fuels and simultaneously increase removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by land and ocean reservoirs. A recent executive order recognizes the importance of mature and old-growth forests in limiting...
The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water
Nebraska Public Media reported earlier this month on another emerging culture war: Rural Republican governors in the Intermountain West and Great Plains states—led by Nebraska’s Pete Rickets and including Montana’s Greg Gianforte—equating President Biden’s conservation agenda with a federal government land grab. It seems that Biden had the audacity in his first month in office […] The post The next front in the culture wars? Conservation of rural land and water appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Growers across the country are reckoning with a harsh new climate reality
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. In recent years, an increase in extreme weather events is making it a uniquely challenging time to be a farmer. Historically, crop insurance and disaster relief programs have been instrumental in protecting farmers from financial loss because of natural causes. But some argue that the federal crop insurance program does not encourage farmers to adapt. Recent research by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has highlighted this issue, pointing out that adaptation will be essential for responding to climate change in the long term.
Shrinking Sierra Nevada snowpack threatens California water supply
For more than 75 million Americans living out West, snow melt from the Sierra Nevada is a major source of water. However, the mountain range's snowpack is shrinking, down an average of 23% since 1955. Roger Bales, professor of engineering at the University of California, Merced, joins CBS News to discuss what this could mean for California's water future.
Phys.org
Researchers complete first comprehensive threat assessment of all US trees
For the first time, researchers have completed threat assessments for all 881 native tree species in the contiguous United States, resulting in a comprehensive checklist and synthesis that will serve as a critical baseline to guide future tree conservation efforts. The new assessment of U.S. trees reveals that 11-16% of...
California Drought Leaves Over 531,000 Acres Barren, Experts Issue Warning About Key Crops
California’s mega-drought has lasted years, and new reports indicate it’s left more than 531,000 acres of the state’s farmland unplanted. US Department of Agriculture and other agriculture experts warn that supplies of key crops could become scarce during next year’s harvest. Some of the indispensable crops...
Fast Company
These stark before-and-after satellite photos show the Western megadrought from space
If you walk to the edge of Lake Mead, on the border between Nevada and Arizona, you can stand on a rocky shore that used to be more than 100 feet below water. After 23 years of drought and increasing demand for water, the lake keeps shrinking. Satellite photos show the stark difference between the way the reservoir looked in 2000—dark blue and sprawling—and what’s left now.
