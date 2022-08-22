ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Monday night shooting on Gardere

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting near Gardere Lane late Monday night left a man injured and shot in the leg. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Frank Parker, 50, following a shooting along Leake Avenue. Officials say Parker arrived at the home where the shooting happened and saw the male victim walking to the front entrance. Parker reportedly said "Oh, I got you now!" before firing once at the victim, returning to his vehicle and fleeing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA

