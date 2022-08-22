Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
BRPD officer fired, charged with kidnapping & malfeasance in 2021 traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - A police officer accused of leading a 19-year-old to an abandoned warehouse where he allegedly groped her and threatened to arrest lost his job Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed on paid leave over the allegations. The Baton Rouge Police Department's decision to fire...
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in Opelousas, connection to June 2021 incident
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
wbrz.com
Mother arrested for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a mother after she and her two children allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Carter's...
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
Day after no-show in court, suspect pleads not guilty in deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Baton Rouge in April finally showed up to court on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Darrien Rogers was a no-show at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse on Monday,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators suspect this person violently attacked the victim on August 10, 2022, during the mid-afternoon hours at...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for attempted murder after Monday night shooting on Gardere
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting near Gardere Lane late Monday night left a man injured and shot in the leg. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Frank Parker, 50, following a shooting along Leake Avenue. Officials say Parker arrived at the home where the shooting happened and saw the male victim walking to the front entrance. Parker reportedly said "Oh, I got you now!" before firing once at the victim, returning to his vehicle and fleeing.
brproud.com
Suspect attempts to hide identity using large brown box, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says a burglary suspect was caught on camera using a unique disguise — a large brown box. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the theft took place on Thursday, Aug. 18 at a dental business on Crossing Way. He said the suspect hidden under the box came into the building through an unlocked back door before tossing her disguise.
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on N. 17th Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 17th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
brproud.com
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
wbrz.com
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
One dead after Marigny Cir. shooting in Duson; woman also injured [VIDEO]
One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the 600 block of Marigny Circle in Duson at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
Opelousas man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand
Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.
MCPD Detectives make multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting
Morgan City Police Department Detectives made multiple arrests in January Chester Bowles shooting. Three of the four suspects involved in the incident have been arrested.
brproud.com
Foot chase at local apartment complex ends with seizure of crack pipe and sawed-off shotgun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a vehicle without a license plate while on patrol this weekend. The officer was in the area of Choctaw Dr. and Plank Rd. when a traffic stop was initiated and ignored by the driver of the vehicle.
brproud.com
Child found inside vehicle with fentanyl as agents arrest father, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a small child was found inside a vehicle with drugs while narcotics agents were taking the child’s father into custody following a drug investigation. EBRSO arrested 29-year-old Terelle Willis, who is also known as “Self...
wbrz.com
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Wednesday night and left one person in serious condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. near Convention and North 17th Streets. Police say one male victim was taken to a hospital, and officials said he was in serious condition as of Thursday morning.
Opelousas man arrested following traffic stop; weapons seized
Opelousas Police Department arrested an adult man and a juvenile following a red-light traffic stop earlier this afternoon. An AR-15 Style rifle was seized and both suspects were arrested.
