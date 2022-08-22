Read full article on original website
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 24, 2022
Everyone is encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus. The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is...
Clackamas County wildfire survivors gifted new home
A Clackamas County family who lost their home in the 2020 Riverside Fire held an event Tuesday to celebrate the new home they received from the Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group.
A little help goes a long way
Most parents would agree that raising children is never a piece of cake, but for some, this sentiment crosses into the realm of the impossible. An individual who is ill-equipped for being a parent can create chaos and turmoil in a child’s life, which can then be detrimental to the child’s wellbeing down the road.
Mt Hood Meadows CTWS Huckleberry Day
The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for Monday, August 29th. Transportation, chair lift tickets and lunch will be provided. To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a LIABILITY RELEASE FORM to participate.
The Dalles aluminum facility charged with allegedly violating Clean Air Act
A company operating an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles is accused of violating the Clean Air Act and releasing hazardous pollutants that endangered employees, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Prineville City Council and Crook County Court voted to move forward on Center on Rural Innovation program
The Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative will provide intensive technical assistance and support to rural communitiesCity and county leaders are taking advantage of a program that will provide guidance and resources to improve local economic development. The Prineville City Council and Crook County Court both voted to move forward with Center on Rural Innovation's Rural Innovation Hub initiative. According to the organization's website, it "provides intensive technical assistance and support to rural communities as they build digital economy ecosystem strategies, an economic development model that works to educate and train local residents in digital skills, employ them in digital...
Warm Springs K8 Language Class Sign Up
The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program will be teaching all three languages of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this school year. Families can sign up their student for Ichishkin, Kiksht or Numu language class now.(WSK8 SIGNUP 22-23) There is a...
CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested
The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served a search warrant and arrested the owner of a trailer along Hunnell Road on Monday afternoon, seizing commercial amounts of methamphetamine and blue bills believed to contain Fentanyl. The post CERT Team raids Hunnell Road trailer, seizes meth, suspected fentanyl; owner arrested appeared first on KTVZ.
