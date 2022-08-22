ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

By Stacker
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA . Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel . Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period.

Prices could decline further if Iran agrees to the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal. The deal would, among other things, lift sanctions against Iran’s energy sector, infusing the global oil market with 1 million more barrels of crude a day.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of Aug. 19, 2022. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Hattiesburg by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.69
— Mississippi average: $3.46
— Mississippi gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)
– Week change: -$0.08 (-2.0%)
– Year change: +$0.86 (+30.3%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.77
– Week change: -$0.07 (-1.5%)
– Year change: +$1.84 (+63.0%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.39 (6/20/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.70
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.67
#3. Kahului, HI: $5.54

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.13
#2. Laredo, TX: $3.15
#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.15

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

