Olivia Wilde Shut Down Pay Disparity Rumors On 'Don't Worry Darling' Set

Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is shaping up to be the buzziest film of the year. The eerie trailer and star-studded cast whipped up a media storm on its own, but with rumors and controversy about the production have thrown the film into the spotlight, as well. In a new interview with Variety, Wilde addressed all the gossip — from allegations of pay disparity among the film’s stars to her supposedly fraught relationship with Pugh.
Scenes From Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' Opening Night at Madison Square Garden

Styles’ most dedicated die-hards looked to him as a muse for their outfits for the evening. After a summer spent watching concert clips from abroad on TikTok, American Harry Styles fans finally got the chance to catch their charismatic king in person at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, August 20 — the first of a whopping 15 performances in the residency-style leg of his 2022 Love On Tour. This run of shows promoting Styles’ third studio album Harry’s House is an evolution of last year’s tour of the same name, and puts the charming showman’s star power on full display.
Avril Lavigne Talks Her Killstar Collection, Tour Life, & Her Love Of Jelly Bracelets

Avril Lavigne has always been a fashion icon. When I first saw her in concert in 2004, my best friend and I wore our dads’ neck ties, chokers, and wrists full of black jelly bracelets to commemorate the effortless skater punk and flat ironed-hair of her Let Go era. Later, Lavigne’s style veered into pink-and-black gothic, with lace-up corsets and tutus. In 2008, she even started the clothing line Abbey Dawn, which you can still find in the corners of Depop, which included things like yellow and black-checkered shorts and studded tartan heels. And with the release of Luv Sux, she’s back to her signature glam-punk style, with studded corsets and lace-up leather boots.
Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig Confront Disaster In 'White Noise' Trailer

Filmmakers have been trying to adapt Don DeLillo’s award-winning 1985 postmodern novel, White Noise, for years, with little success. Now, Noah Baumbach has taken on the task, creating a film based on the book for Netflix that stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (who also happens to be Baumbach’s wife).
Dove Cameron's "Breakfast" Video Addresses Roe V. Wade's Fall

Dove Cameron’s latest music video for her song “Breakfast” has arrived, along with a powerful message about living under patriarchy and the latest attack on reproductive rights. In the 4-minute video, the former Disney star cosplays as a businessman — clad in a pinstripe suit from Alberta...
‘Stranger Things’ Makeup Artists On The Thrills and Challenges of Season 4

If you, like me, have felt an emptiness in your heart ever since you finished the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 earlier this summer, you know how hard it’s been to find something to replace it on your show roster. Even in the expansive landscape of shows across television and streaming, it’s hard to find something that has everything that Stranger Things has — from sci-fi horror and ’80s nostalgia to prison thriller action sequences and teen hijinks. It covers a lot of ground — and has a great soundtrack on top of everything else. But what you might not have thought about is what it takes to make every character in every scene look like they belong across all of these different genres, somehow swirled together effortlessly.
Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2022

As August crawls towards its end, we are faced with a new reality: the final days of summer. Yes, we’ve spent the past few months soaking up the sun and lazing about, taking advantage of summer Fridays and much-needed vacations. But there comes a time when we must throw on our jackets and glide into the cooler months. Labor Day is right around the corner. Time to face the music.
A24 Scores Brandy As A Lead In New Horror The Front Room

At this point, it’s frightening how on-point A24 is in what its audience want. They know what we crave: aesthetics over plot; strange endings; dusting off the careers of forgotten celebrities; paving the way for the young, hot ones; scenes that inspire you to turn to the person sitting next to you and say “What the f*ck?” Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail are involved in the upcoming A24 film I Saw The TV Glow. The studio will soon release The Idol, starring the Weeknd, Rachel Sennott, and Lily-Rose Depp. It’s almost like if you input everything about the year 2022 into an AI, it would spit out one of a dozen A24 works: Euphoria, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. Some call it pandering, others call it being on the pulse. Whatever it is, A24 has a bullet-proof formula. Now, the studio is gifting viewers with a singular talent for one of its upcoming films: Brandy.
A Kate Moss Wellness Brand Is Coming Soon

In her modeling heyday, iconic supermodel Kate Moss was known for her hard-partying ways and was pretty much the face of the ’90s era when looking unhealthy and waifish was chic. At 48 years old, the model has not only taken a break from her hectic modeling career but also stepped away from her partying reputation after becoming sober four years ago and taking up practicing yoga. Now, she’s taking another step into the wellness space with the annoucement of her forthcoming new wellness brand, Cosmoss.
‘Los Espookys’ Returns For Season 2 With An Absurdist Trailer

It’s been three years since Los Espookys Season 1, when gas cost $2.50 per gallon and we thought we were going to spend our whole lives paying off our student loans. Now the Spanish-English fever dream of a show is back for Season 2, with a new spooky trailer in advance of its premiere on September 16 on HBO Max. Created by comedians Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys follows a group of pals who make their love of horror lucrative by fabricating horror film-like situations and tricking people into thinking they’re real.
Instagram’s Latest Feature Is A BeReal Copycat

In a devastating turn of events, Instagram is beta testing its own version of BeReal — the Gen Z fave anti-social media social media app started by French entrepreneurs whose cult-like devotion has now made it the no. 1 app in the App Store (probably thanks to NYLON’s intrepid reporting).
IVE’s "After Like” Is An End-Of-Summer Gen-Z Love Story

Korean girl group IVE has quickly risen as one of the must-watch rookies on our radar. Made up of members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, the rising idol band has not only amassed a loyal fanbase of “Dives” since the December 2021 release of their debut single “Eleven,” but a slew of recognition for their brief discography, too — like topping the Billboard charts and garnering millions of streams on Spotify. Not even a full year into their careers, the six-member team has now unveiled its third official single, “After Like,” along with the B-side song “My Satisfaction,” just in time for the end of summer.
In Ella King’s Bad Fruit, A Mother-Daughter Relationship Is Extra Rotten

Ella King’s Bad Fruit is a claustrophobic, powder keg of a novel. A portrait of abuse, it hinges on absurdity and suspense to tell a wild story of familial trauma and reckoning that never feels like a “trauma novel.” 18-year-old Lily’s abusive mother May demands glasses of spoiled juice, an army of pristine teddy bears, and a closet full of solely pink clothes. With no help from her detached forensic doctor father and her incapable, wounded brother, it’s up to Lily to fill her increasingly difficult needs, as she tries to survive one final summer at home before starting attending Oxford in the fall.
