ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Marvin Williams
northwestmoinfo.com

Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set

Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abduction#City Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Marlaya
KCTV 5

Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy