The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
A man who admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday.
Independence man sentenced in shooting death of girlfriend
A judge sentenced Deon Sanders, of Independence, to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Camry Alonzo.
Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody
A man who sparked an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a suspect in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Kansas City police ID victims in 2 homicides, death investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified two victims killed in separate homicides, and the victim in a death investigation.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
Police Officer Killer has Execution Date Set
Law enforcement officers look over the protective vest that North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was wearing when he was fatally shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in North Kansas City, Mo. A suspect is in custody. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
KC police investigating deadly shooting near 33rd, Indiana Avenue
Officers responded to the shooting near E. 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 9 p.m.
Victim identified, suspect now in custody after Sunday homicide and Amber Alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide and Amber Alert in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday is now in custody, police say. Jordan Owsley, 27, turned himself into police Monday morning, hours after he allegedly abducted his two young daughters. KCPD and the Missouri...
Funeral held after 14-year-old boy dies in Kansas City convenience store shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A funeral was held for a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after he died in a shooting at an east Kansas City convenience store last week. Kansas City Police investigators have identified the victim as Kevaun Hughes. The fatal shooting occurred just after midnight on Mon., Aug....
Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Man seriously injured in Butler County crash on K-254
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old Overland Park man was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash on K-254 in Butler County. The KHP said the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at K-254 and SW Adams Road, near Towanda. The highway patrol’s crash narrative said a 2007 Chevy Malibu was eastbound on K-254 “at a high rate of speed, weaving between lanes.”
Raytown police searching for missing teen
Mia Williams was last seen last Wednesday afternoon in the area of 81st Terrace and Harris Avenue around 1 p.m.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
KC police investigate homicide that triggered AMBER Alert
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
