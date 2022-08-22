Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
One person killed, another injured in Monday night crash on rural Mississippi road
One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle accident Monday night. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night in Wayne County. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office report that a teenager was driving on Beat Four Shubuta Road...
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WJTV.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries in Forrest County
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to multiple burglaries that happened in Forrest County. On August 23, Nikita Davon Page was going to trial in Forrest County for a house burglary. He was also indicted on four other separate cases, including robbery, two business burglaries and another house burglary.
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
impact601.com
Firework mishap in Rustin Community results in adult male suffering a critical injury
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of a adult male who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a residence on Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community. The adult male victim and a female victim, who was later discovered to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mageenews.com
Two Males Shot Friday PM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
WDAM-TV
Gun-carrying, Baxterville resident causes scare; sheriff says, ‘He’s not a threat’
BAXTERVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Baxterville residents were shocked on Tuesday afternoon as Lamar County deputies surrounded a man openly carrying a rifle just outside the local school. Sheriff Danny Rigel said he believes the man is not a threat to the school or the local community. “Lamar County did respond...
impact601.com
Marion Junior Ashley
Marion Junior Ashley passed away on August 23, 2022 surrounded by his family in Ellisville at the age of 93. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, at 9:00 AM August 24, 2022 at Mt Zion Methodist Church Cemetery on Graves Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
Picayune Item
Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s courtroom. Special Agents from...
WDAM-TV
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
WDAM-TV
Flooding closes Pine Belt roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co. Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the man who died Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Cheif Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official...
Comments / 0