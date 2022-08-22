ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

WJTV 12

Man accused of exposing himself at Forrest County Dollar General

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after an incident that involved minors on Tuesday, August 23. According to witnesses, Justin Michael Riche, 33, exposed himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn. He was charged with aggravated stalking. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV.com

Man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to multiple burglaries that happened in Forrest County. On August 23, Nikita Davon Page was going to trial in Forrest County for a house burglary. He was also indicted on four other separate cases, including robbery, two business burglaries and another house burglary.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Mississippi Press

Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery

ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list

Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post. A post is circulating on Facebook about a man allegedly trying to abduct women from their cars. Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel...
JONES COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mageenews.com

Two Males Shot Friday PM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Friday, August 19th, 2022 at approximately 11:30pm, Magee Police Department received a 911 call about shots fired in the area of Park Place Apartments on Raleigh Drive.
MAGEE, MS
impact601.com

Marion Junior Ashley

Marion Junior Ashley passed away on August 23, 2022 surrounded by his family in Ellisville at the age of 93. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, at 9:00 AM August 24, 2022 at Mt Zion Methodist Church Cemetery on Graves Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Juanyana Holloway pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s courtroom. Special Agents from...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. “There were two actually,” said Terrence Jones, H2O Innovations Project Manager....
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Flooding closes Pine Belt roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few roads in the Pine Belt have been closed due to flooding. In Hattiesburg, here is a list of roadways that are currently closed:. Columbia Street, between Montague to Eupora Street. Red Moore Street. Providence Street. Klondyke Street & East Hardy (on Klondyke Street side)
HATTIESBURG, MS

