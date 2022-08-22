Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's PerspectiveKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
WBOC
Suspect Sought After Nearly Running Dover Officer Over With Car
DOVER, Del. - Dover police are asking the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect who almost struck an officer with a car. Police said the officer was at the Walgreens at 1001 Forrest Ave. last Thursday evening, when a male suspect was seen walking out of the store without paying for merchandise.
WBOC
Police ID Man Killed in Selbyville Crash
SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that happened late last week in Selbyville. Troopers identified the victim as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Del. Police said that just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, a Honda Civic was traveling...
WDEL 1150AM
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Dover
The Dover Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) arrested a Dover man Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, in connection with an armed motel robbery early Monday morning. Dover Police said 28-year old Keon Cornish allegedly entered a room at the First State Inn around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd, armed with a rifle and robbed the individuals inside.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
WGMD Radio
Update: Investigation into Fatal Hit-&-Run Fatality Takes New Turn
Maryland State Police are now investigating two vehicles of interest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last week. 29-year-old Colin Lin of Lewes died at the scene after being struck on Northbound Route 13 near Oliphant Street, as he was operating a scooter. Initially, police reported...
WBOC
Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. - A small airplane made an emergency landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport early Thursday afternoon. The plane was a Cessna 210 model; a single engine, high wing plane that can seat six passengers at a time. According to Sussex County spokesperson Chip Guy, the emergency landing was caused by a malfunction in the plane's landing gear.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Escaped Sussex Community Corrections Center Inmate Apprehended Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction said that an Inmate at Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown walked away from an approved outside work assignment at the facility Thursday morning. FSU has learned that area offices were placed on lockdown at around 11:30, while officials searched for Ryan Gray, 26,...
WBOC
Police Investigating Berlin Home Invasion
BERLIN, Md. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a late Sunday night home invasion in Berlin. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation said it happened at around 11 p.m. at a home on Broad Street. Berlin police officers responded to the scene and learned a male suspect forcefully gained entry through a window to the home while the owners were inside. A weapon was produced during the incident. After a brief struggle ensued, the suspect took off on foot prior to the officers' arrival. Officers with the Berlin Police Department then contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to pursue the investigation.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Hartly man
HARTLY, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 28-year-old Hartly man. William Klenk’s last whereabouts before the Gold Alert was issued are unknown. Police say attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for Klenk’s safety and wellbeing.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WBOC
Fire Damages Salisbury Townhouse
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury townhouse. A Salisbury police officer on routine patrol came across the fire shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the two-story home located at 502 Green Mor Court Unit 1. The...
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
WMDT.com
Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant
BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
WBOC
Attempted Murder/Home Invasion Investigation in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted murder in Salisbury. Officials say it happened on August 8th on Honeysuckle Drive. Several people broke into a home, exchanging gunfire with the victim according to the Sheriff's office. The intruders took off in a stolen vehicle-one is believed to have been hit in the shooting.
987thecoast.com
Cape May Police Seek Shoplifting Suspects
Cape May City Police have release surveillance photos of two women accused of shoplifting at a retail store. Police say the two women may be connected to a shoplifting incident at the Great White Shark. If you have details about the crime, you are asked to contact city police. Photo...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: 14-Year-Old Airlifted After Suffering Gunshot Wound In Clayton
Just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company respond to Main Street in Clayton for reports of a shooting. Not much is known other than the patient has been airlifted to AI DuPont with a serious gunshot wound. This is a developing story.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
