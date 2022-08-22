Read full article on original website
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
WATCH: Kirk Gibson rallies golfers in fight against Parkinson's at annual outing
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Kirk Gibson hosted the sixth annual golf classic for his foundation to battle Parkinson's and help families dealing with the disease. The Tigers legend rallied over 200 golfers at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills on Monday. Hall of Famers Alan Trammell and Tom Izzo were among the celebrities who joined Gibson. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Columbus Blue Jackets and former Michigan defenseman Zach Werenski, and Bally Sports Detroit broadcasters played in the outing as well.
