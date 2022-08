August 24, 2022 — The anticipation is almost over for college football fans as the 2022 college football season will kick off this week with 11 Week Zero games. Among those 11 games will be a first-ever meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Illinois Fighting Illini. Champaign, Illinois. This week’s game will also mark only the 12th time in school history that Wyoming has played a game in the month of August.

