Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information. We will be The post Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
21-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 94
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School. […]
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly accident just outside Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a deadly car crash. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Rio Road. CSP confirmed that this was a single-vehicle accident involving a 2014 Chevy pickup. According to CSP, a 60-year-old male died but, his passenger that is...
classiccountry1070.com
Two injured in south Wichita dog attack
Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
One woman has died following traffic accident on Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
A 2010 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling eastbound on Highway 94 and was reportedly aggressively passing before the accident and attempted to pass a non-contact vehicle.
Autopsy report released in death of teen at Colorado Walgreens
Riley Whitelaw, the teen killed at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. The coroner's findings represented the first official determination of the cause of death and weapon used. The report...
KRDO
Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
Driver injured in rollover ATV crash kept warm by rescue crews in Colorado
Crews from the Custer County Search and Rescue team were deployed to Rainbow Trail near Poncha Springs on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a roll over ATV crash at about 3 PM. According the officials, the crash occurred between the Macey Lake trailhead and North Colony Lakes trailhead. "Three...
KKTV
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
classiccountry1070.com
Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries
The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
KRDO
W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD). The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on...
KKTV
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday. Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store. “The female suspect was assaulting employees...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
