Kingman, KS

KRDO News Channel 13

Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

21-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 94

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Kingman, KS
Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Greenbrier, AR
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Kingman, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
classiccountry1070.com

Two injured in south Wichita dog attack

Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
WICHITA, KS
#Traffic Accident
The Denver Gazette

Autopsy report released in death of teen at Colorado Walgreens

Riley Whitelaw, the teen killed at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June, died of "multiple sharp force injuries," according to an autopsy report released Tuesday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office. The coroner's findings represented the first official determination of the cause of death and weapon used. The report...
KRDO

Victim in Colorado Springs Kum and Go shooting identified, no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Coroner released the name of the man who died in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station. Friday, Aug. 19, police responded to a Kum and Go gas station off of Jet Wing and Hancock Expressway at 5:41 p.m. At the scene, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
KXRM

Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KXRM

Woman killed by car in driveway identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
classiccountry1070.com

Suspect sought in multiple Wichita burglaries

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be tied to multiple burglaries. Burglaries were reported at Starkey, at 144 S. Young on June 20, a business in the 1400 block of N. Rock on July 3, and a business in the 3000 block of W. Douglas on July 7. No details on damages or loss at these properties were given.
WICHITA, KS
KXRM

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner's Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident

