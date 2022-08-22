Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says. Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
WALA-TV FOX10
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold case of Theodore man missing for 40 years being revisited
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was the afternoon of Aug. 13, 1982. Jerry Gray, a civil engineer, was leaving his home on Hayfield Road in Theodore. Gray took off on his motorcycle after getting a phone call, never to be seen again. Judy Clark, Gray’s last living relative and sister,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Officials in Mobile, Baldwin counties share lists of flooded roadways
--- UPDATE: Mobile County Department of Public Works has reopened Potter Tract Road between Hugh Fort Road and McClinton Road in Grand Bay. Water over the road has receded. the department continues to evaluate road conditions countywide. --- EARLIER STORY:. MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on both sides of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder in shooting of 14-year-old pleads guilty to gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of murder in the death of a teenager in February pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge. Sidney Rashard Collins, 20, of Mobile, admitted that he had a gun that had been modified to convert it into a fully automatic weapon. Mobile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
WALA-TV FOX10
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday morning while he was waiting for his school bus. He was just a sophomore in high school. The student’s name hasn’t been released yet, but police said he was targeted, though that’s all they’ve said at this point as they work to find the shooter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger. When the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile trying to help with removal of homeless camp behind store in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live. People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon community reacts to sudden death of beloved police officer
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - In a tight-knit area like Mount Vernon, when a tragedy strikes, it hits everybody. That community is mourning and remembering Officer Ivan Lopez as a great man. “He’d help people on the lake, and he had a good spirit,” said Keanda Henry, Mount Vernon resident....
WALA-TV FOX10
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. The accident occurred this evening just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 36, closing Highway 59 for a time. According to Summerdale Police Chief...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
Comments / 0