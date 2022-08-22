Read full article on original website
PM NewsBrief: Aug. 26, 2022
Oklahoma education board declines re-hearing Tulsa and Mustang accreditation status. People from Mustang and Tulsa rallied around their districts Thursday asking Oklahoma’s State Board of Education to reverse an accreditation warning for discussing race, sex and equity in the classroom. The State Board of Education decided not to hear...
Oklahoma education board declines re-hearing Tulsa and Mustang accreditation status
On Thursday, Oklahoma’s State Board of Education voted down an appeal request by Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools to make their cases as to why they shouldn’t be accredited with warning. Community and school leaders had begged the state to reverse its decision. But ultimately, members appointed by...
Oklahoma education board will consider trans bathroom ban rules, re-hearing Tulsa, Mustang accreditation
Pack a lunch if you’re planning on going to the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting Thursday. There’s a packed agenda. It’s the first time the body has gathered since downgrading Tulsa’s and Mustang Public Schools’ accreditation, and it will consider offering the districts a re-hearing. Such a move would be unprecedented.
KGOU community events provide connection and forum for discussion of important issues
This is the Manager’s Minute. KGOU had a super successful community engagement event in Norman recently. StateImpact Oklahoma science and environment reporter Beth Wallis discussed the environmental impact of proposed turnpike projects in central Oklahoma. Meeting with people we serve is an important part of our work and we...
