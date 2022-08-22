ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts

CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
tinybeans.com

8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience

Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022

White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

blackhawks analysts

The Blackhawks have tabbed Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp to be their television color analysts on NBC Sports Chicago for the 2022-23 season.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

From Lipinski to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed

Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Southport’s Taco Fest Details

Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
CHICAGO, IL
Fairfield Sun Times

Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago

From a century-old hotel to a recently shuttered tavern, Giggster looked at noteworthy filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. The climactic Grand Ballroom in 'The Fugitive'. The bar where Danny talks Linus into the heist in 'Ocean's Eleven'
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days

What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

