This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Christkindlmarkets return in 2022, suburban location debuts
CHICAGO - Come November, the Chicago Christkindlmarket will celebrate its 26th season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, its 4th year in Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way and its debut at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. All locations open on November 18, 2022 – the days and hours vary. Christkindlmarket Chicago...
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
Jed Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to Miss Blue Jays Series Due to Vaccine Rule
Hoyer: 3-4 Cubs to miss Toronto series due to vaccine rule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Team president Jed Hoyer said 3-4 Cubs players likely will miss next week's series in Toronto against the Blue Jays due to Canada’s vaccine mandate. The Canadian government requires travelers to be...
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Eater
Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022
White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 25, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
WGNtv.com
Slain 18-year-old was member of St. Sabina’s ‘Strong Futures’ program
CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger is sick and tired of losing another member of St. Sabina’s Strong Futures program after an 18-year-old was gunned down Tuesday on the South Side. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is...
Chicago is Way Below Average For Rainfall This Time of Year. Does That Mean a Dry Winter, Too?
Chicago may have seen its fair share of storms and rain this year so far -- but not so much in August. In fact, the city is significantly below average for rainfall this month. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago typically sees an average of 3.06 inches of...
Meet the 22-Year-Old Behind the Messages on Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
For more than two decades, Chicago's Blue Cross Blue Shield building has been using the lights in its building to spell out messages on what it calls the city's "biggest billboard." It all started with electrician Chris Gillott on the day Walter Payton died. Then, in November 1999, the building...
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago
CHICAGO - With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring. There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago. The jobs have benefits, union representation, and...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot touts report ranking Chicago one of the best cities in violence prevention
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change the conversation about violence in Chicago, pointing to some positive new crime numbers and national recognition for violence prevention. "Progress on violence can be slow and at times it can be frustrating, but we're working on it, day in, day out,"...
blackhawks analysts
The Blackhawks have tabbed Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp to be their television color analysts on NBC Sports Chicago for the 2022-23 season.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Chicago magazine
From Lipinski to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed
Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
Fairfield Sun Times
Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago
From a century-old hotel to a recently shuttered tavern, Giggster looked at noteworthy filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. The climactic Grand Ballroom in 'The Fugitive'. The bar where Danny talks Linus into the heist in 'Ocean's Eleven'
947wls.com
Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days
What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
NBC Chicago
