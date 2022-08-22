ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violet#Video Game
DBLTAP

How to Battle a Challenger in Pokémon GO

Pokémon Go is celebrating the World Championship 2022 by giving players challengers that are available to fight. Challengers can be found until Aug. 23, 2022, after you redeem one of the timed research codes. Here is a guide on how to find and battle a c
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins

Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff

It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Moonbreaker Release Date Information

Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Pokémon GO's Upcoming Community Days Revealed

Pokémon Go Community Day for the month of August 2022 just ended and if you happen to miss it, do not worry! Pokémon Go Community Day happens each month and luck for you, new dates have been released for the upcoming months.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Zenith Games Lee Sin Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Zenith Games Lee Skin is a new skin coming to League of Legends. Zenith Games Lee Sin is coming as a part of a new Zenith Games skinline. These skins are futuristic, sports-inspired cosmetics for Blitzcrank, Jayce, and Lee Sin. For players interested in Lee Sin's new skin, here's the splash art, price, when it will be released, and how player's can obtain it.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy