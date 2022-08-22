Read full article on original website
Pokémon UNITE 1st Anniversary Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the 1st Anniversary content coming soon to Pokémon UNITE.
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Valorant Episode 5 Act II Battlepass: Price, Weapon Skins
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass.
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size
WoW Crown of Eternal Winter: How to Claim Prime Gaming Bundle
World of Warcraft's Crown of Eternal Winter is now live for Prime Gaming.
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
How to Battle a Challenger in Pokémon GO
Pokémon Go is celebrating the World Championship 2022 by giving players challengers that are available to fight. Challengers can be found until Aug. 23, 2022, after you redeem one of the timed research codes. Here is a guide on how to find and battle a c
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins
Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
New Tales From the Borderlands Playable Platforms Listed
New Tales from the Borderlands fans might be wondering what the playable platforms will be.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Warzone Season 5 SMG Tier List
Here is a breakdown of how the SMGs stack up in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Fortnite Skins for The Exo Stranger, Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey Revealed
Iconic characters Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey have joined Fortnite alongside the Exo Stranger from the original Destiny. Starting at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 23, players will be able to purchase or earn the Destiny-themed skins. And Epic Games has also revealed the Javelin-4 map. "Made by creator team...
How Does the Golden Razz Berry Hunt Work?
Pokémon GO players may be wondering how the Golden Razz Berry Hunt works
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
Pokémon GO's Upcoming Community Days Revealed
Pokémon Go Community Day for the month of August 2022 just ended and if you happen to miss it, do not worry! Pokémon Go Community Day happens each month and luck for you, new dates have been released for the upcoming months.
Zenith Games Lee Sin Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Zenith Games Lee Skin is a new skin coming to League of Legends. Zenith Games Lee Sin is coming as a part of a new Zenith Games skinline. These skins are futuristic, sports-inspired cosmetics for Blitzcrank, Jayce, and Lee Sin. For players interested in Lee Sin's new skin, here's the splash art, price, when it will be released, and how player's can obtain it.
Fall Guys x Destiny 2 Collaboration Announced
Developers of Fall Guys and Destiny 2 have announced a collaboration set to come to life in the near future. The collaboration is set to release on Sept. 17.
How to Unlock Exdash in Vampire Survivors
Here's how to unlock Exdash Exiviiq, a hidden character in Vampire Survivors.
