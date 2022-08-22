ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers, Jaguars fans have lengthy brawl during NFL preseason game

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
Something must be in the water at sporting events lately, because we are seeing more and more fan brawls.

The latest is a melee during Saturday’s Jaguars vs. Steelers game in Jacksonville.

As is often the case, words turned into fisticuffs when a beverage got tossed in another fan’s face.

There was one man throwing windmill haymakers, and another throwing left-hand jabs in response.

Big fight at the #Jaguars #Steelers game just now.

Disclaimer: Violence pic.twitter.com/VmwTUIhVVy

— Noah Goldberg (@TheNoahGoldberg) August 21, 2022

The fight looked like it was winding down, until a man started throwing more punches at a man who was being restrained.

At that point, the fight spilled from the stands to the aisle.

There, you see a man getting stomped while on the ground, until two security guards finally arrive to intervene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxtGW_0hQgcaty00
Fans brawled at a Jaguars-Steelers preseason game in Jacksonville.
Twitter/@TheNoahGoldberg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrjH8_0hQgcaty00
A fan in a red shirt throws a punch during Saturday’s Jaguars-Steelers game.
Twitter/@TheNoahGoldberg

Just since the beginning of July, a Mets fan brutally punched a Braves fan in a Citi Field brawl , fans scuffled at a Giants-Padres game , Red Sox fans fought each other , Yankees fans exchanged blows and there was even a wild brawl at NBA Summer League .

