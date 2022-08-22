Steelers, Jaguars fans have lengthy brawl during NFL preseason game

Something must be in the water at sporting events lately, because we are seeing more and more fan brawls.

The latest is a melee during Saturday’s Jaguars vs. Steelers game in Jacksonville.

As is often the case, words turned into fisticuffs when a beverage got tossed in another fan’s face.

There was one man throwing windmill haymakers, and another throwing left-hand jabs in response.

The fight looked like it was winding down, until a man started throwing more punches at a man who was being restrained.

At that point, the fight spilled from the stands to the aisle.

There, you see a man getting stomped while on the ground, until two security guards finally arrive to intervene.

Just since the beginning of July, a Mets fan brutally punched a Braves fan in a Citi Field brawl , fans scuffled at a Giants-Padres game , Red Sox fans fought each other , Yankees fans exchanged blows and there was even a wild brawl at NBA Summer League .