Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings

By Denise Neil
 3 days ago

Wichita’s newest free-standing Chick-fil-A will open on Wednesday at 2400 N. Greenwich , but this opening will look different from Chick-fil-A openings of the past.

Specifically, no one will be camping out.

When Wichita’s three other free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants — at Central and Rock, 21st and Maize, and Maple and Ridge — opened, the chain was still doing its famous Chick-fil-A 100 challenge, which awarded free Chick-fil-A food for a year to the first 100 people through the door when the store opened. The chain encouraged people to camp out in the parking lot the night before, and it was always a big spectacle.

Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A sandwich meals for a year when it opens its K-96 and Greenwich store. Courtesy photo

Since COVID, though, Chick-fil-A has moved away from its traditional First 100 events. People no longer can camp, and instead of giving away free food for a year to the first 100 through the door, the company now surprises “100 local heroes making an impact in Wichita” with coupons good for free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The last Wichita campout happened before COVID, when the Maple and Ridge store opened in 2018.

There’s still one way for a non-hero to win the prize, though. The store — this one owned by franchisee Andrew Nelson — put up a post on Facebook last week inviting people to comment and tag a friend for a chance to win. On opening day, the restaurant will choose one winner from the comments thread who will get 52 coupons redeemable for No. 1 Original Chicken Sandwich meals.

Chick-fil-A also announced plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in celebration of the restaurant’s opening and says that the money will be used in Wichita to help fight hunger.

The new Chick-fil-A, which sits near K-96 and Greenwich just to the north of the strip center at 2350 N. Greenwich that’s part of The Village at Greenwich, will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Like all Chick-fil-A restaurants, this one also will be closed on Sundays.

