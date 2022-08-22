ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Why She Chose Sean Paul as Season 22 Advisor

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvA0x_0hQgbuH300

Following the news that she picked Sean Paul to be her Season 22 battle advisor for The Voice, Gwen Stefani is revealing why she made that decision.

As she spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Gwen Stefani spoke about picking Sean Paul for The Voice advisor role. She said that the duo teamed up for their collaboration “Light My Fire” for Paul’s latest album, Scorcha. She said she felt that their souls knew each other for a long time. This is despite the song being their first official collaboration.

Paul also agreed with The Voice coach’s comments. “[I’ve definitely felt her vibes, her voice, and all of that from No Doubt day all the way through ‘Bananas’ days,” Paul explained. “Straight up to now. She’s awesome… When she said yes, I did a little dance.”

Stefani also said that she felt the same way when she was asked to work with Paul. “I grew up loving ska music,” The Voice coach stated. “Which was, at the time, super underground. [There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music… And then, it’s just crazy to think that all these years later, I’m standing with a legend.”

Gwen Stefani Recalls Asking Sean Paul to be Her ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisor

While recalling how she asked Paul to be her The Voice advisor, Stefani shared, “We had Hooke dup with this song, and I was like, ‘Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [The Voice] – that would be perfect. I just asked.”

In regards to the voice the musician would pass to Gwen’s The Voice team, Paul added, “it was a lot about, you know, less means more in some of these songs. A lot of the contestants were trying a lot to impress, and I was like, ‘The song’s dope by itself, it needs you to carry it – it needs to bring us into the song.”

Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice this season to battle against her husband and country music star Blake Shelton. The couple was married last year and previously worked together on the show. This will be the first time Stefani has sat in the coach’s seat since winning Season 19 with Carter Rubin. She told the media outlet that she was thrilled to be returning to the show.

Meanwhile, fellow The Voice coaches have also made their battle advisor selections. Shelton picked Jimmie Allen. John Legend selected Jazmine Sullivan. And new coach, Camila Cabello, snagged Charlie Puth. Stefani and Cabello replace Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson as coaches.

The Voice Season 22 will premiere on September 19th.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Revealed How Clueless He Was About Gwen Stefani Before They Got Married

Blake Shelton of The Voice is a pretty smart dude, but he didn’t have a lot of info about Gwen Stefani. Of course, these two are married now and will be coaches when The Voice picks back up on NBC. Still, one would think that Shelton would know who the No Doubt lead singer was before a few more years down the road. Apparently, he needed some more knowledge about her.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sean Paul
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
John Legend
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Madness#The Voice#English#Selecter
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild

When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Stunning Shots From Photoshoot

People who watch Chicago PD regularly know that Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton on the NBC police drama. Yet in this series of photos that Spiridakos shared on Tuesday from her Instagram account, she’s not Upton. Nope, these photos are from a photoshoot that the actress did for Michigan Avenue Magazine. The mag’s account says that it is “The Luxury Traveler’s Guide to Chicago.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Man Gets Obliterated by Charging Bull, Falls Off Top of Car After Getting Rescued

In this insane viral clip posted to Instagram, a man runs away from a charging bull only to get obliterated by the beast. He sprints down a dirt path in the opposite direction of the bull. However, as the bull catches up to the man, he slips and slides down a hill on the other side of the road. Once he’s on the ground, the colossal animal starts inflicting real damage.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
58K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy