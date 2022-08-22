‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Why She Chose Sean Paul as Season 22 Advisor

Following the news that she picked Sean Paul to be her Season 22 battle advisor for The Voice, Gwen Stefani is revealing why she made that decision.

As she spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Gwen Stefani spoke about picking Sean Paul for The Voice advisor role. She said that the duo teamed up for their collaboration “Light My Fire” for Paul’s latest album, Scorcha. She said she felt that their souls knew each other for a long time. This is despite the song being their first official collaboration.

Paul also agreed with The Voice coach’s comments. “[I’ve definitely felt her vibes, her voice, and all of that from No Doubt day all the way through ‘Bananas’ days,” Paul explained. “Straight up to now. She’s awesome… When she said yes, I did a little dance.”

Stefani also said that she felt the same way when she was asked to work with Paul. “I grew up loving ska music,” The Voice coach stated. “Which was, at the time, super underground. [There were] a lot of English groups like Madness, The Specials, and The Selecter, which led me into reggae music… And then, it’s just crazy to think that all these years later, I’m standing with a legend.”

Gwen Stefani Recalls Asking Sean Paul to be Her ‘The Voice’ Battle Advisor

While recalling how she asked Paul to be her The Voice advisor, Stefani shared, “We had Hooke dup with this song, and I was like, ‘Gosh, you know, I should get him to do [The Voice] – that would be perfect. I just asked.”

In regards to the voice the musician would pass to Gwen’s The Voice team, Paul added, “it was a lot about, you know, less means more in some of these songs. A lot of the contestants were trying a lot to impress, and I was like, ‘The song’s dope by itself, it needs you to carry it – it needs to bring us into the song.”

Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice this season to battle against her husband and country music star Blake Shelton. The couple was married last year and previously worked together on the show. This will be the first time Stefani has sat in the coach’s seat since winning Season 19 with Carter Rubin. She told the media outlet that she was thrilled to be returning to the show.

Meanwhile, fellow The Voice coaches have also made their battle advisor selections. Shelton picked Jimmie Allen. John Legend selected Jazmine Sullivan. And new coach, Camila Cabello, snagged Charlie Puth. Stefani and Cabello replace Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson as coaches.

The Voice Season 22 will premiere on September 19th.