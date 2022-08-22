Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County

UPDATE: 8/22/2022, 8:25 P.M. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a subject is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or the incident itself.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — People who are on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road in Hamlin Township should shelter in place, according to Eaton County 911.

Officials on scene tell 6 News they have a suspect ‘contained to an area.’

Initially, law enforcement just had Katelin Drive blocked off where it crosses with Durfee Road. However, officials are now expanding the area they have blocked off, pushing people back to East Spicerville Highway and Hawk Drive.

The incident is happening is just south of Eaton Rapids.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and 6 News saw officials walking around with rifles and armor.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department is also on scene, as well as the emergency management team from Eaton County.







Eaton County 911 said people in the area should make sure they follow the steps below:

-Exterior doors and windows closed and locked.

-People may move throughout the building or residence.

-No one is allowed in or out of the building or residence.

-Do not allow pets to go outside.

