Eaton County, MI

Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County

By Wells Foster, Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 8/22/2022, 8:25 P.M. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a subject is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or the incident itself.

Stick with 6 News as we update you on-air and online when new information becomes available.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — People who are on Katelin Drive near Durfee Road in Hamlin Township should shelter in place, according to Eaton County 911.

Officials on scene tell 6 News they have a suspect ‘contained to an area.’

Initially, law enforcement just had Katelin Drive blocked off where it crosses with Durfee Road. However, officials are now expanding the area they have blocked off, pushing people back to East Spicerville Highway and Hawk Drive.

The incident is happening is just south of Eaton Rapids.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and 6 News saw officials walking around with rifles and armor.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department is also on scene, as well as the emergency management team from Eaton County.

Eaton County 911 said people in the area should make sure they follow the steps below:

-Exterior doors and windows closed and locked.

-People may move throughout the building or residence.

-No one is allowed in or out of the building or residence.

-Do not allow pets to go outside.

Stay tuned as 6 News as we are at the scene and waiting to learn more.

Related
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
EATON COUNTY, MI
Eaton County, MI
Eaton Rapids, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Eaton County, MI
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Eaton Rapids man arrested after standoff

EATON RAPIDS, MI — Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a domestic assault suspect after an armed standoff lasting nearly ten hours on Monday. Police say they were called around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning with a complaint of an assault at a home in the eight-thousand block of Katelin Drive near Eaton Rapids. The victim left before police arrived, according to reports.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Lead service line replacement coming to busy Jackson road

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Jackson is working to replace more than 11,000 lead service lines. It’s part of a plan to refresh the cities water–one pipe at a time, and a large phase in the project is set to begin near downtown on Monday. “It’s good to note for our residents that […]
JACKSON, MI
Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
