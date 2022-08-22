ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia; makes plate of food, falls asleep inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwMgW_0hQgbprQ00

Police: Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia, makes plate of food, falls asleep inside The suspect allegedly broke into the house of a police officer who had just gotten home from an overnight shift. (NCD)

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man allegedly broke into a West Virginia home Monday morning and helped himself to a plate of food before falling asleep.

According to WSAZ, a police officer had returned home after an overnight shift and found a man inside his house.

The man — later identified as Christopher Dale Allen — was allegedly asleep in the off-duty police officer’s living room with a plate full of food at 7 a.m., according to WOWK.

The off-duty officer held Allen at gunpoint until other officers arrived, according to WOWK.

St. Albans Police Department told WOWK that Allen allegedly removed two surveillance cameras before he “forcibly entered the home through the back door.”

Allen was arrested and booked on recommended charges of nighttime burglary, according to WSAZ.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
RICHMOND, IN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington's sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
MCALESTER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wsaz#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: California man pleads guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals in US

LOS ANGELES — A man from Oxnard, California pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges of smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, officials say. In a news release, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California said that Jose Manuel Perez, 30, also known as Julio Rodriguez, had pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling goods into the U.S. and one count of wildlife trafficking.
OXNARD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California looks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California’s expected 2035 requirement that all new cars, trucks and SUVs be electric- or hydrogen-powered will set a minimum standard for how far the vehicles can travel and incentivize automakers to give discounts to make purchases more affordable. California Air Resources Board...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday said Arkansas can't enforce its ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. A trial is scheduled for October before the same judge on whether to permanently block the law.
ARKANSAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy