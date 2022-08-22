Representatives from more than 40 law schools around the country will gather at Quinnipiac University School of Law on Friday, Sept. 9 when the Connecticut Law Fair returns. The fair is designed to give prospective law students an opportunity to learn more about the school admissions process as well as the various academic programs, and career services available at the participating schools. Prospective students will also have the opportunity to learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO