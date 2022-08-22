Read full article on original website
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To Offer
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
ctexaminer.com
As Students Return to Classrooms, Connecticut's Public Schools Report Widespread Job Openings
A statewide survey of Connecticut’s public schools by CT Examiner suggests numerous unfilled positions in city and suburban schools, rich and poor. Newington Public Schools are short 30 paraeducators. Newtown needs 17. Waterford has 15 openings. And Madison, 10. Clinton, East Lyme, Preston, Westbrook — all say that they are still looking for paraprofessionals – classroom assistants and staff trained to work one-on-one with students needing extra help – for a school year that will start in about two weeks.
NHPS Drops Mask Mandate
For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Haven public school students will not have to wear face masks when they return to the classroom this academic year. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) Superintendent Iline Tracey clarified that policy during a press conference Monday afternoon at...
Driving schools seeing a decline in teens getting licenses
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fewer teens going for their driver’s licenses has been a nationwide trend and it’s resulting in much quieter driving schools. At 24 years old, Imani Gordon is now going for his license. Road lessons are helping him get the comfort of being behind the wheel. After some changes in his […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students react to loan forgiveness plan
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan. TODAY IN HISTORY: CT restaurant funding, Hartford hero, Meriden violence plan. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. 1 year ago in CT history: CT restaurants needed funding. 5 years ago: A...
Towns adding armed security ahead of the school year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school under siege. A lone gunman walked in, 19 kids and two teachers didn’t make it out alive. News 8 has an in-depth Back to School report on school safety across the state. More Connecticut school districts have made the decision to hire armed guards for […]
zip06.com
Mustering On
The Ancient Mariners make their way down Branford’s Eades Street as the parade returned to Hammer Field for the 2022 National Muster on Aug. 20. Each year, one muster is designated as the National Muster and is co-sponsored by the host corps and non-profit national group, The Company of Fifers & Drummers. This year, the Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps was selected to co-host.
zip06.com
Bob Barnett: He Wrote the Book
As an architect and author of books on campus architecture and school culture, when Branford Historical Society (BHS) asked Bob Barnett to give a talk on the history of the town’s schools, he did a bit more than that – he wrote the book. Bob’s booklet, A History...
zip06.com
Dorothy Rossini Allen
Dorothy Rossini Allen passed away on July 21 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford where she had been living for 12 years. The daughter of Italian immigrants who ran a popular New Haven restaurant, Dorothy attended Wilbur Cross High School. She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a B.A. in Spanish, shortly before marrying John Allen in 1948. They had met when he was studying engineering at Yale.
zip06.com
Law Fair Comes to Quinnipiac University
Representatives from more than 40 law schools around the country will gather at Quinnipiac University School of Law on Friday, Sept. 9 when the Connecticut Law Fair returns. The fair is designed to give prospective law students an opportunity to learn more about the school admissions process as well as the various academic programs, and career services available at the participating schools. Prospective students will also have the opportunity to learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
zip06.com
Stephan "Steve" Poirier
Stephan “Steve” Poirier, 74, of East Haven passed away on Aug. 16 after a long illness. Steve was born on Nov. 26, 1947 in East Haven to the late Wilfred J. and Ruby (Anderson) Poirier. He was a talented artist and loved restoring antiques, especially Fisher Price Toys...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
zip06.com
2022 Old Saybrook Girls' Soccer Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 31: at Ledyard at 6 p.m. (scrimmage) Monday, Sept. 5: Berlin Jamboree at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: at Portland at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: vs. Valley Regional at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19: at Old Lyme at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22: vs. Westbrook at 4...
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital undergoing upgrades & expansion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care. The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care. The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas […]
zip06.com
History Preserved at River View Cemetery
In an effort to preserve the history of former townspeople and where they lived, the Essex Historical Society (EHS) has begun working on a restoration project to clean up the ancient section of the River View Cemetery (RVC), a part of the burial grounds that bears historical significance for the town and its current residents.
Family files lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after son dies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of an East Haven man is filing a lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital after he died while in their care. More than a year later, questions still remain surrounding the death of 23-year-old William Miller, or Billy as his family called him.
zip06.com
A Bad Day For A Frog Becomes A Good Day For the Environment
It was 2019 when Guilford resident Heather Bradley accidentally killed a frog with her lawnmower. It wasn't a good day for the frog but a turning point for Bradley. "It hit me that keeping a turf lawn was a total waste of time, space, and resources, not to mention a detriment to ecology and the environment," said Bradley. "I started reading about native plants, wildlife, and pollinators. I knew my next step was a no-brainer."
zip06.com
Vincent A. Camera, Sr
Vincent A. Camera, Sr, 73, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Aug. 22 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. Born in New Haven on Sept. 17, 1948, he was the son of the late Paul V. and Nicolina “Lena” Zona Camera. Vincent served his country faithfully in...
zip06.com
Anna Jennifer McCann
Anna Jennifer (Rehnberg) McCann, 69 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away on August 18 in Old Saybrook. Jennifer was born in Larchmont, New York to Harry and Metta Rehnberg on Dec. 2, 1952. She went to school at Mamaroneck High School, Class of 1970, and on to graduate from...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
