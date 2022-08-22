Read full article on original website
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022
Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
WRGB
Districts race to fill jobs amid concerns over "lack of respect" for teaching profession
WRGB — As the first day of school fast approaches, districts continue working to fill openings amid staffing shortages that have only gotten worse since the pandemic. Last week, we reported on the City School District of Albany, which had a little more than 100 positions left to fill when we last checked with them.
Which Capital Region Schools are Investing in Your Students the Most? [RANKINGS]
Every parent wants to send their students to a school that invests in their kids. Investing in students comes in a variety of forms: top-notch faculty and staff, quality materials to use in classrooms, musical instruments and athletic equipment...the list is endless. Some school districts are able to provide these...
STUDY: New York’s best and worst community colleges
A new Wallethub study shows the best and worst community colleges across the United States. According to the report, community colleges offer students the ability to get higher education without breaking the bank, but they do vary in quality and affordability.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
North Colonie appoints new superintendent
The North Colonie Board of Education has a new superintendent.
wamc.org
State lawmakers join fight against embattled Central Warehouse in Albany
State, county and city officials were outside Albany's crumbling Central Warehouse Monday morning calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the state legislature. Monday’s press conference was the latest chapter in the saga of the asbestos-laden, 11-story, 70,000-square foot Central Warehouse building downtown, which...
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
Tonko declares victory in NY-20 Democratic Primary
Incumbent Paul Tonko has declared victory in the democratic primary for U.S. House District 20. He was running against Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Drilling Down: A Deeper Dive into the Judge’s Conference that Further Damages Kim’s Credibility
A number of people have told me it would be helpful if I could provide an analysis of what happened at the conference requested by Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim with U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino on August 11 regarding the Wales case. The full transcript of the meeting was contained in a previous post and can be found here.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
albanyschools.org
Newest Hackett students!
William S. Hackett Middle School welcomed incoming sixth graders Tuesday to Transition Camp, where they did team building exercises together, toured the school and practiced the art of opening a combination lock. You can see a Facebook photo album from Tuesday's session. (You don't need a Facebook account to see...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Castelli declared winner of NY-21 Democratic Primary
Matt Castelli was declared the winner in the newly drawn 21st Congressional District. He will face incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik in the fall.
Former NYS employee pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A former New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) employee has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wendell Giles, 52, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
