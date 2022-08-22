The incubation period of the original, wild-type COVID-19 strain was 6.65 days, while the Omicron variant's incubation period has shortened to 3.42 days. How long after a potential COVID-19 exposure will you become infected? Though many studies have estimated the incubation period of COVID-19, it is not well known whether the virus’s average incubation period has changed throughout the course of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO