ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 1

Related
contagionlive.com

Risk of Myocarditis Higher After COVID-19 Infection Than After Vaccination

A study published this week by the American Heart Association found myocarditis was more common after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination. Myocarditis, the inflammation of the middle layer of the wall of the heart muscle, has been a cause for concern during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though fairly rare, there have been confirmed cases of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection and vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Pfizer Reports Positive Data on RSV Vaccine Candidate for Seniors

From its results, the company plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA. The company announced results for its investigational RSV vaccine, RSVpreF, from its phase 3 RENOIR trial which demonstrated an efficacy of 85.7% in participants with more a severe disease primary endpoint of lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI-RSV).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

The Shrinking Incubation Period of COVID-19

The incubation period of the original, wild-type COVID-19 strain was 6.65 days, while the Omicron variant's incubation period has shortened to 3.42 days. How long after a potential COVID-19 exposure will you become infected? Though many studies have estimated the incubation period of COVID-19, it is not well known whether the virus’s average incubation period has changed throughout the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

HCV Reinfection Rare Among Patients Receiving Opioid Agonist Therapy

Rates of hepatitis C reinfection were low among people receiving opioid agonist therapy, according to a new study, which highlights the importance of risk reduction interventions and HCV treatment for people who inject drugs and people receiving opioid agonist therapy. After successful antiviral treatment of hepatitis C infection, the risk...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy