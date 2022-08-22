Read full article on original website
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
Christian McCaffrey: Baker Mayfield is showing up to Panthers practice at 5 a.m. every day
Baker Mayfield is now the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. This is his second chance in the NFL, and the former No. 1 overall pick is apparently taking it very seriously. Mayfield is so serious that he's put himself on the Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant workout plan. Kobe,...
Julian Edelman At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts
Longtime NFL star Julian Edleman showed up at New England Patriots training camp practice on Tuesday. The ex-Patriot was a special on-field guest for his former team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders in Henderson, Nevada. Edleman of course has a close relationship with both head coaches on either...
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo
Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven
The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
What Michael Thomas Injury Means Moving Forward
After missing nearly 2 seasons with an ankle injury, star wideout Michael Thomas is sitting out of practice this week with an apparent hamstring injury. This is devastating news as his return this season has been hyped up by every Saints fan via social media, showing how much the city of New Orleans is rooting for him.
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
The Bears Released An Intriguing WR Option
The Chicago Bears are not yet done tinkering with their roster. With their season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers just around the corner, they continue to refine their depth chart until they come up with their final roster of 53 men. This time, they have reduced their wide receiver corps...
Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
As rookie Kenny Pickett has climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart and challenged Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, third stringer Mason Rudolph has been pushed to the periphery. The Steelers were rumored to have sought trade offers for Rudolph earlier in training camp, but no moves were ever made.
Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
How former GM Kevin Colbert's final Steelers draft stacks up
Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the last of his 20-year reign in Pittsburgh. Colbert’s final pick, quarterback Chris Oladokun, has already been released. With the final preseason game Sunday and cutdown day Tuesday, here’s a look at Colbert's final draft:
Potential Bengals Free Agent Target Announces Retirement
The longtime Browns and Packers center made the announcement on Thursday morning. Some Bengals fans hoped that the team would make a run at Tretter to fortify their offensive line after adding Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins this offseason. The Bengals never seemed interested in Tretter. The veteran...
Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1
Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
Cowboys OT Tyron Smith suffers knee injury, avoids ACL tear
Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to be among the most-important members of the team heading into the 2022 season, starting Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas hopes that the eight-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer will actually be on the field for...
Insider: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers have 'mutual understanding' they'll part ways before season
Publicly, individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to suggest that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $24.2 million base salary for 2022 could remain attached to the organization into the regular season once that money is due to become guaranteed even though 2021 rookie Trey Lance is now cemented atop the club's depth chart at the position.
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the WR position
The New York Giants have a big decision to make at the wide receiver position as the preseason winds to a close. The Giants starters are locked into their respective positions on the depth chart. However, there is a serious summer competition that has been developing since the start of training camp. Many backup wide receivers are competing for roster spots, and all are making a strong case for themselves.
