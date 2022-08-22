Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: Reducing B2B Payments Friction For SMBs
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles. AP/AR headaches are so painful that two-thirds of SMBs interested in single platform for payables and receivables would be willing to pay up to 1% per transaction just for relief, according to a PYMNTS survey of 500 SMBs and 100 payments executives conducted in collaboration with Plastiq.
pymnts.com
Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy In To Food Bargains
Consumers Stretch Their Spend to Keep Pantries and Wallets Full. From deal-hunting to restaurant dining, consumers are trying everything to save money under high inflation. PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers to discern how shoppers are spreading their spend to keep their stomachs and wallets full. Inside the August Report. 77%:...
pymnts.com
BigCommerce Enlists SheerID to Provide Merchant Discounts
ECommerce platform BigCommerce has enlisted identity marketing firm SheerID to help BigCommerce merchants provide offers and discounts to a broad swath of the U.S. population. “Our partnership with SheerID further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce, said in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 23).
pymnts.com
SMB FinTech Muse Finance Raises $20M
Muse Finance, a London-based digital finance provider for small, medium and growing businesses, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it has raised a $20 million debt facility ahead of its upcoming Series A round, which is planned for early 2023. The latest announcement means that Muse has raised a total of...
pymnts.com
Bite Ninja Raises $11.3M as Restaurants Seek Creative Labor Solutions
As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, a range of solutions are emerging to tackle the issue in creative ways. Bite Ninja, for one, a Memphis-based tech startup offering a remote work solution for select restaurant jobs, announced Tuesday (Aug. 23) that it had raised $11.3 million in a post-seed bridge funding round, bringing its total funding to $15.4 million.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
pymnts.com
Data Brief: 23% of Prime Day Shoppers Bought Groceries, But Electronics Buzzed for 31%
It’s hard to keep the world’s biggest eCommerce retailer down even in a troubled economy, and Prime Day tends to bear that out as it did in 2022, although inflation pressures were present. For the PYMNTS study “Prime Day 2022: Inflation Hits, But Amazon Still Wins,” we surveyed...
pymnts.com
Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector
United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed acquisition deals for mortgage brokers Just Mortgages and Finance Lab, as the startup strives to improve the home-buying ecosystem in the region and cement its position as a leader in the mortgage business. The founders and employees of both Just Mortgages...
pymnts.com
City Restaurants Gear up for Back-to-Office Rush With Labor-Saving Tech
While restaurants at the heart of a global city like New York might typically expect to see a rush of tourists over the summer, the pandemic’s ongoing impact on travel is changing the game for these city-center eateries. Plus, with many consumers still not back in their offices full-time, traffic is down from where operators might otherwise expect.
pymnts.com
Victoria’s Secret Reports Slower Sales During Brand Transformation
Victoria’s Secret is still trying to find footing with its brand transformation, but the company said Wednesday (Aug. 24) in earnings materials released along with a conference call that some of its financial results have been within the expected range as it continues with this project. For the quarter...
Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile to link satellites to mobile phones, 'eliminating dead zones worldwide'
The service is expected to provide coverage in most places in the US, including remote areas not covered by traditional cell signals.
pymnts.com
Stripe Valuation Marked Down 64% By T. Rowe Price Global Tech Fund
The valuation for payments company Stripe and other pre-IPO tech firms was cut by T. Rowe Price Group's Global Tech Fund amid cooling investor appetite surrounding FinTechs. According to regulatory filings, Stripe's valuation was marked down 64% to $23.04 per share as of June 30 by the $4 billion T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund, following the prior price recorded at the end of 2021.
pymnts.com
Walmart+ Adds More Subscriber Perks to Boost Non-Grocery Buying
As Amazon Prime subscribers ready for the globally anticipated premier of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” series, Walmart+ members now have the Paramount+ vault as a benefit, with properties like “Star Trek” and “Frasier.” It’s a cinematic example of the arms race between the two retail titans, and illustrates the mountain Walmart+ needs to scale.
