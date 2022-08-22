Read full article on original website
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
thechampionnewspaper.com
Georgia/Florida showcase highlights week two football matchups
A big Georgia-Florida clash is set for Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. as the Edison High School Red Raiders travel from Miami, Florida, to Hallford Stadium to take on the Class 3A defending state champion Cedar Grove High School Saints. Edison comes into the game following a 7-0 loss to...
WATCH: Tate Ratledge Talks Dabo Swinney Attempting to Flip Him From Georgia
Tate Ratledge was a long-time commit to the University of Georgia. He was all but ready to move to Athens and early enroll in the University of Georgia. That was until Sam Pittman, then offensive line coach at Georgia, announced he'd taken the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. ...
2022 Georgia Football profile: WR Ladd McConkey
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey had his coming-out party last year, but what will the talented wideout make happen in 2022?. Will McConkey pick up where he left off in 2021? With Jermaine Burton transferring to Alabama McConkey has an opportunity to get a leading role and put up some significant numbers this year.
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star
A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship?
A look at membership costs for East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, home of the PGA Tour Championship. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play East Lake Golf Club, Site of the PGA Tour Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
3ten.org
DHS Admin Places Consequences for Football Game Misconduct
At the Football game last Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, against Flowery Branch High School, the Decatur High School (DHS) student section exhibited unruly behavior that led to an estimated 20 students being removed from the stadium by administrators. Multiple students will receive further punishment via the school’s code of conduct.
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlinq.com
Grand Opening at John A. White Park Unveils Historic Golf Course with Major Facelift
A new and improved John A. White Golf Course reopened to public fanfare Friday, August 19, 2022 after a months-long renovation and beautification project sponsored by the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). We’re extremely proud of the improvements we’ve made at this important and historic...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta
The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
CBS 46
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody
Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears. In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m. “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
FanBuzz
