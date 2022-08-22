ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Georgia/Florida showcase highlights week two football matchups

A big Georgia-Florida clash is set for Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. as the Edison High School Red Raiders travel from Miami, Florida, to Hallford Stadium to take on the Class 3A defending state champion Cedar Grove High School Saints. Edison comes into the game following a 7-0 loss to...
ELLENWOOD, GA
FanSided

2022 Georgia Football profile: WR Ladd McConkey

Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey had his coming-out party last year, but what will the talented wideout make happen in 2022?. Will McConkey pick up where he left off in 2021? With Jermaine Burton transferring to Alabama McConkey has an opportunity to get a leading role and put up some significant numbers this year.
ATLANTA, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star

A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
3ten.org

DHS Admin Places Consequences for Football Game Misconduct

At the Football game last Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, against Flowery Branch High School, the Decatur High School (DHS) student section exhibited unruly behavior that led to an estimated 20 students being removed from the stadium by administrators. Multiple students will receive further punishment via the school’s code of conduct.
DECATUR, GA
cooperatornews.com

Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident

The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best Black-owned restaurants in metro Atlanta

The city of Atlanta is deep-rooted in a rich history of Black culture and it’s no question that it shines through in the culinary world. Atlanta’s black-owned restaurants are some of the best gems the city has to offer and there is truly an amazing variety to choose from.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
HOSCHTON, GA
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

