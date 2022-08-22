Read full article on original website
TSTC accepting applications for dental assistant program
(ABILENE, Texas) - Texas State Technical College is accepting applications for the FAST Trac dental assistant program. Classes are scheduled to begin September 12 and continue through December 12. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at TSTC’s East Abilene campus located at 650 E. Highway 80.
Junior High Bluekatts Begin Volleyball Season
The Junior High Bluekatts played in Bangs on Monday for their first volleyball matches of the season. The 8th Grade teams both won in 2 sets. Even though the 7th grade lost their match, they did force Bangs into a 3-set battle. Below are the results for all four JH teams, as reported by Coach Brooke Norris:
“Beef Cattle Supplementation” Webinar - 11am on September 7, 2022
Michael A. Palmer, County Extension Agent-Agriculture & Natural Resources for Coleman County, announced a free webinar of particular interest to landowners who are working to maintain their herds through these challenging times. The free webinar will be on the Zoom meeting platform and participants can preregister at https://bit.ly/Beef-Feeds. After participants register, they will be provided a link for the live session. SEE THE ATTACHED PDF for more information.
PHOTO ALBUM - Bluecat JV vs Eastland Scrimmage August 2022
The Coleman JV Bluecats scrimmaged in Eastland on August 18, 2022. This photo album has pictures that were taken during their scrimmage. (Coleman Today Photos)
Fiesta de la Paloma Coming Soon - Music Lineup Announced
The annual Fiesta de la Paloma our Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau organizes will be held on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. One of the most recent additions to the Fiesta is MUSIC. Director of the Chamber Becky Slayton has announced the groups and individuals providing music for our enjoyment and nightly dancing downtown. Headliner on Friday is Southern Comfort and on Saturday night will be The Backyard Boyz, a local band who is staying busy playing all around the region as of late. Alls of the bands contain Coleman talent making it a FUN weekend! More info on the Fiesta de la Paloma will be shared through the month of September. Below is the list of musicians to appear:
Wahlasha Willene Richards, 82
Wahlasha Willene Richards age 82 of Coleman Texas passed from this life on Thursday, August 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM at Holiday Hill nursing home into the arms of Jesus. Services will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11 AM at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Larry Adams officiating.
CCMC COVID Numbers Reported
Coleman County Medical Center has announced recent COVID numbers. The hospital has moved the community to a HIGH level with 46 positive and 5 admitted into the hospital, and zero deaths.
