Hancock County, MS

Who is Teresa Merwin? How parents can speak to school board about fired superintendent.

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Hancock County parents who have questions regarding the firing of school district superintendent Teresa Merwin have a chance to speak to the school board.

Those who want to ask the board about Merwin’s abrupt termination last week can submit a letter to the Hancock County School District office by Monday end of the day to be added as a speaker at the next school board meeting, planned for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, at the district office on Highway 603.

A post detailing the rules to be added to the school board agenda has been circulating on Facebook . The post, made by a school district parent, also asks those who don’t want to speak to come to support Merwin in person.

The school board has been tight-lipped since the news came Thursday that Merwin’s three-year contract had been terminated in an executive session during a special-called meeting.

The Sun Herald has reached out to Merwin and school board president Jennifer Seal for comment.

Merwin, who was popular with parents, was appointed by the school board in July 2021. She signed on to lead Hancock County schools for three years with an annual salary of $125,000.

The school board attorney said the decision to terminate Merwin was unanimous, according to WLOX-TV.

The school district has not yet announced an interim superintendent.

Who is Teresa Merwin?

Merwin has been in education for 23 years and was a teacher and principal before becoming Hancock County’s superintendent. She started her education career as a Hancock High teacher in 1996.

“Her core belief as an educator is and has always been to make decision in the best interest of children,” her school district biography says. “She says she may not always make the popular decision. She believes, though, as long as her decisions are in the best interest of children, all the other details fall into place.”

Parents have praised Merwin for her transparency surrounding school rules and protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her “Hancock Highlights” video series is still up on the school district’s website and Facebook page.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Seal
Biloxi Sun Herald

