House, fence catch on fire in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Hello, Montana – Silver Run Ski Foundation
Vanessa Selby with the Silver Run Ski Foundation talks about the Billings Ski Swap happening the last weekend of October. This gives families the opportunity to purchase used equipment for a reasonable price. Folks can also sell their old equipment for the swap too. The Silver Run Ski Team allows kids to ski competitively and helps them gain independence and team building skills. Click here to learn more about the Ski Team’s programs and events.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings
Its cost hasn’t even been calculated because the design is just beginning. However, for the next five years, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which was part of SCL Health, will be constructing a new hospital to replace the current one in the downtown medical corridor of Montana’s largest city. SCL recently merged with Intermountain Health […] The post Montana’s largest medical corridor to get new hospital in downtown Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening
The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15. The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices...
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Billings area sees spike in fentanyl overdoses
Officials warned Tuesday there has been a spike in what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses in Yellowstone County and the Billings area.
Are you the next American Idol? Auditions Friday in Billings!
Have you dreamed of becoming a famous recording artists or performer? Give it a try at this year’s American Idol auditions happening tomorrow, Friday, August 26th for American Idol MONTANA. “Idol Across America” is visiting Montana via Zoom. The open call virtual Zoom auditions for ‘American Idol’ Montana will...
New school bus arms designed to keep Montana kids safer
Montana is now the first state in the country to require that school buses have not only stop signs but stop arms attached.
Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week
You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings. Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Know the signs of a fentanyl overdose
With Fentanyl overdoses rising in Yellowstone County and the Billings area, the Billings Police department sent out a PSA Tuesday addressing the issue. The press release goes over the forms of the Fentanyl opioid and what signs to look for if a person overdoses. Fentanyl is a synthetic, short-acting opioid pain reliever that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. Fentanyl is typically prescribed for managing chronic pain associated with advanced cancer stages.
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End
Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
Shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition in Billings, suspect flees
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound on Division and Lewis Avenue in Billings early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled on foot. The 49-year-old victim was transported to...
FBI investigates fatal BIA shooting in Pryor
The shooting happened Tuesday after officers responded to what the FBI described as a domestic situation at a residence.
Billings shooting sends man to hospital
Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
