Tom Green County, TX

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Tom Green County Health Department

 3 days ago

( Update: August 22, 2022, 11:32 a.m. ) — SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo issued a statement reporting the death of an additional patient from COVID-19 — the second death reported on August 22, 2022.

According to the City, the patient was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 80s. No other information about the patient is known at this time.

559 patients in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 361 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County. 198 of those patients were residents of other counties.

The updated statement issued by the City of San Angelo, as well as the original story, are included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to August 22, 2022: 558 patients

( August 22, 2022, 11:26 a.m. )— The Tom Green County Health Department reported the death of one additional patient from COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Monday, August 22, 2022.

The patient was a fully vaccinated Menard County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient was included in the statement.

So far, 558 patients in Tom Green County have died as a result of infection with COVID-19. 360 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County. 198 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to August 22, 2022: 558 patients

New deaths: 1
– Male, 70s, Menard County: fully vaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 558 (360 from Tom Green County and 198 from other counties)

