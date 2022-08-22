ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Wanted For Pepper Spraying, Spitting At Red Robin Employee

TUALATIN, Ore. — A man is wanted for assaulting a restaurant employee after they didn’t meet his demands. He claimed that his to-go order from Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street was incorrect on Wednesday afternoon. He was demanding a gift card. The suspect reportedly sprayed an employee...
TUALATIN, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Portland’s 56th Homicide Victim Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified. Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead. The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest. Campbell is the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Reported kidnapping was internet romance scam

Man arrested for stealing $1,210 in store merchandise, man's tire slashed on Main and Commercial streetsEditor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 7 A driver was arrested for DUII after wrecking their car on Southwest 121st Avenue. The driver admitted to using marijuana, dabbing, and drinking prior to driving between 50-55 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The driver's blood alcohol content was 0.14%. This is...
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
WASHOUGAL, WA
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA

