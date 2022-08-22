Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top stories
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial Targeting
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top stories
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and more
Woman killed in Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Suspect Wanted For Pepper Spraying, Spitting At Red Robin Employee
TUALATIN, Ore. — A man is wanted for assaulting a restaurant employee after they didn’t meet his demands. He claimed that his to-go order from Red Robin on Southwest Nyberg Street was incorrect on Wednesday afternoon. He was demanding a gift card. The suspect reportedly sprayed an employee...
Portland's 56th Homicide Victim Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed at Southeast 134th and Bush Street has been identified. Officers responded on August 10th just after 9:00pm and found 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell dead. The suspects were no longer at the scene and there has not been an arrest. Campbell is the...
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
Alleged serial scammer pepper sprays, spits on Red Robin employee
You've heard of the Hamburgler, but what about the Red Robin scammer?
'We need to do something': 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
Man convicted in Portland kidnapping case to be sentenced
The man convicted of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in broad daylight in Portland's Pearl District is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Police shoot and kill man in McMinnville during confrontation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police shot and killed a 69-year-old man during a confrontation outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at an apartment on Southwest Barbara Street around 2 p.m., according to a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP). The man, later identified as Laurence Dickson, left the apartment building and confronted the officers, OSP said. According to a preliminary investigation, officers fired at least one round, which hit and killed Dickson.
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide 'multiple times'
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
'Rainbow Fentanyl' seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
MCSO on Corbett student's so-called 'kill list': Report wasn't given to detective in 'timely manner'
Parents in Corbett say an investigator at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office admitted the department "dropped the ball" investigating a “kill list” made by a high school student.
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
Tigard Police Log: Reported kidnapping was internet romance scam
Man arrested for stealing $1,210 in store merchandise, man's tire slashed on Main and Commercial streetsEditor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 7 A driver was arrested for DUII after wrecking their car on Southwest 121st Avenue. The driver admitted to using marijuana, dabbing, and drinking prior to driving between 50-55 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. The driver's blood alcohol content was 0.14%. This is...
Body Of Hiker Recovered In The Columbia River Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a person who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies...
Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.
Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road
WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
