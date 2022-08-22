Charlie Crist on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, giving him a second shot at the job he once held as a Republican. Crist easily defeated Nikki Fried, the sitting agriculture commissioner and currently the only Democrat in a statewide office, which now allows him to take on incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican has spent recent months campaigning around the country as a prelude to a widely expected 2024 presidential run.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO