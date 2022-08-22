ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Interior grants $560 million across 24 states to plug more than 10,000 orphaned wells

The Department of the Interior on Thursday announced a $560 million grant to 24 states to start plugging up and reclaiming abandoned oil and gas wells. The Interior department estimates there are more than 10,000 of the so-called orphan wells across those 24 states that leak methane, significantly polluting communities and recreation spaces and contributing to climate change.
