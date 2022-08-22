ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
themiamihurricane.com

2022 Fall Sports: Home games you won’t want to miss

Since the University of Miami’s founding in 1925, countless moments have defined Hurricane athletics, thrusting “the U” into the national spotlight in less than a century. Just think back to ‘Canes football’s slew of national championships in the 1980s, or, more recently, men’s basketball’s historic Elite Eight run as a 10 seed in last year’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.
CORAL GABLES, FL
AL.com

Alabama football fans reliving rare, miserable losses on Twitter: ‘It’s therapeutic’

Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision

The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

NASCAR is Riding with the Tide

Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall

Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
themiamihurricane.com

With new grant, ‘305 Give Back Drive’ aims higher

When the University of Miami announced their new Racial Justice Grant program in the summer of 2020, juniors Ivette Acosta and Jacques Calixte were a few weeks shy of their first day of classes at UM. Now, as recipients of this award, they are using the funds to expand their project, the 305 Give Back Drive, which provides school supplies to the local community.
MIAMI, FL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

How the student debt forgiveness plan could impact central Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More Americans including Alabamians could be closer to freeing themselves from student loan debt soon. President Joe Bidenannounced his plan on Wednesday. Samford University officials say some students could see their loans deleted or reduced drastically. Learn more in the video above. Borrowers who earn less...
HOMEWOOD, AL
weisradio.com

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued by National Weather Service in Birmingham

Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through tonight. Isolated flooding may occur, especially for locations that receive repeated rainfall as well as low lying and poor drainage areas....
BIRMINGHAM, AL

