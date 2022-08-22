When the University of Miami announced their new Racial Justice Grant program in the summer of 2020, juniors Ivette Acosta and Jacques Calixte were a few weeks shy of their first day of classes at UM. Now, as recipients of this award, they are using the funds to expand their project, the 305 Give Back Drive, which provides school supplies to the local community.

