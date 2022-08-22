Read full article on original website
Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal
Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
themiamihurricane.com
2022 Fall Sports: Home games you won’t want to miss
Since the University of Miami’s founding in 1925, countless moments have defined Hurricane athletics, thrusting “the U” into the national spotlight in less than a century. Just think back to ‘Canes football’s slew of national championships in the 1980s, or, more recently, men’s basketball’s historic Elite Eight run as a 10 seed in last year’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.
Alabama football fans reliving rare, miserable losses on Twitter: ‘It’s therapeutic’
Why re-live an Alabama football loss? They happen so rarely, there mere thought of them in the vivid detail fans all remember them must hurt so badly. Paul T. Graham and his fellow Crimson Tide fan friends have found the opposite is true through open, honest and downright hilarious conversations looking back on the 19 losses of the Nick Saban era since the 2008 season during the “19 Days of Misery” Twitter Spaces series.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Gino DiMare agrees to three-year contract extension
Head Hurricanes baseball coach, Gino DiMare, has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the University of Miami, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Wednesday morning. The deal plants DiMare, the second fastest coach to reach 100 wins in program history, in Coral Gables through the 2026 season. “We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Andy Burcham, Auburn radio voice, offers a wrinkle about the QB decision
The Auburn quarterback decision is likely headed toward TJ Finley being named the starter, but Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham offered a wrinkle about how the QBs will add a wrinkle to the offense. Speaking as a guest on the “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” show on WJOX out...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a ‘one of a kind’ talent, per Crimson Tide teammates
Jahmyr Gibbs is one of several names we will hear a lot this season in college football. As a transfer from Georgia Tech, the talented running back stands out for the University of Alabama. His explosiveness and versatility made it simple for Coach Nick Saban to pull him from the...
NASCAR is Riding with the Tide
Two of the most influential sports entities are colliding in a massive and modern deal. Early Tuesday, it was announced that NASCAR inked a deal to be a major sponsor for the Alabama Crimson Tide. This partnership will create a marketing giant. The sponsorship is a one-year agreement with no...
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
birminghamtimes.com
Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach
Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
ESPN’s Marty & McGee praise iconic Alabama breakfast spot: ‘Everything about that place was unbelievable’
ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee never forget a good meal in a college football town. The hosts of ESPN Radio and SEC Network’s “Marty & McGee” reminisced about some favorite breakfast spots in the Southeast on last Saturday’s episode. McGee told his partner about a family-style breakfast he had on his own at the Dan’l Boone Inn in North Carolina when Smith remembered a legendary spot in Tuscalosa.
Men’s retailer Onward Reserve to open first Alabama store this fall
Men’s lifestyle retailer Onward Reserve will open its first Alabama location in Mountain Brook’s Lane Parke this fall. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced the Atlanta-based retailer will locate its 14th store in late fall next to tasc and across from Gunn Dermatology along Rele Street. Founded in 2012 by T.J. Callaway, the company has other stores in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Texas.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
themiamihurricane.com
With new grant, ‘305 Give Back Drive’ aims higher
When the University of Miami announced their new Racial Justice Grant program in the summer of 2020, juniors Ivette Acosta and Jacques Calixte were a few weeks shy of their first day of classes at UM. Now, as recipients of this award, they are using the funds to expand their project, the 305 Give Back Drive, which provides school supplies to the local community.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
wvtm13.com
How the student debt forgiveness plan could impact central Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — More Americans including Alabamians could be closer to freeing themselves from student loan debt soon. President Joe Bidenannounced his plan on Wednesday. Samford University officials say some students could see their loans deleted or reduced drastically. Learn more in the video above. Borrowers who earn less...
weisradio.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued by National Weather Service in Birmingham
Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible through tonight. Isolated flooding may occur, especially for locations that receive repeated rainfall as well as low lying and poor drainage areas....
