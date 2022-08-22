Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Police looking for man who broke into Springfield McDonald's
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Police are asking the public to identify a man who broke into the McDonald's in Springfield last month. Vermont State Police said they responded to an alarm at the McDonald's on Chester Road in the early morning of July 5 and discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized.
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
WCAX
Authorities investigating attempted escape from Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An attempted escape from the Southen State Correctional facility in Springfield was stymied Wednesday, according to officials. The inmate attempted to escape by climbing an interior fence at the prison but correctional officers were able to stop the inmate from making it to a perimeter fence and bring him back inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun
Nicholas Baker, 34, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He has not been charged with killing the man he claims attacked him Friday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro man claims he killed an attacker in self-defense; police probing origin of gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country. Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
Greenfield Man Nabbed For Attacking People With Bear Spray At NH Restaurant
A man from Western Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly attacking people with bear spray at a New Hampshire restaurant last week, authorities said. Franklin County resident John Cahill, from Greenfield, was accused of spraying people with bear spray at the 110 Grill in West Lebanon, NH, around 8:31 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Lebanon Police said.
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in upstate N.Y. hotel, deputies say
DeWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in upstate New York, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man banned from Brown Avenue restaurant for a year
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
Unidentified man shot and killed in Brattleboro
According to the Brattleboro Reformer, police found his body at an apartment complex Friday night.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
7 people arrested during search warrant on Nora Street in Chicopee
Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.
Comments / 0