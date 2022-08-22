Read full article on original website
People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds
People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
FDA Approves Pemigatinib for Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms With FGFR1 Rearrangement
The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults who have relapsed or refractory (R/R) myeloid/lymphoid neoplasms (MLNs) with FGFR1 rearrangement, a very rare and aggressive cancer. The FDA Friday approved pemigatinib (Pemazyre), a selective fibroblast growth factor (FGFR) inhibitor, to treat adults...
Clinical Burden Associated with Vitiligo
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Dr King, what are the clinical consequences of vitiligo? Secondly, can you explain the effects on the patients’ quality of life? The reason I’m separating those in this question is because from a payer perspective, we tend to focus on things like direct causes and direct expenses. We struggle to value or understand what quality of life and patient-reported outcomes mean in our world. Can you explain the clinical burden of the disease state and how it impacts the patient?
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes Discusses How AD Immunology Informs Screening Practices
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, explained the utility of type 2 inflammation pathways and the microbiome in understanding the immune dysregulation associated with atopic dermatitis (AD). Type 2 inflammatory pathways are key in the...
Combination Treatment Provides Short-term Endoscopic Relief in CRSwNP Subtype
This study investigated combination treatment of antibiotics plus corticosteroids among persons with aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, a subtype of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP). Endoscopic scores improved in the short term for individuals who have aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD)—a subtype of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) characterized by a...
AJMC® in the Press, August 26, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A video published on AJMC.com, the website of The American Journal of Managed Care®, was cited in an article by Forbes. The video, “Dr Ben Robbins Talks About GV's Presence in Health Care,” explains how a venture capital firm decides to invest in health care companies. The video was also featured by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Relationship and Financial Challenges of Alopecia Areata
Ebony reflects on how living with alopecia areata has affected her personal relationships and how she learned to navigate them. Ebony: Some challenges that I deal with include friendships and relationships. I’ve faced a lot of scrutiny for my alopecia. A lot of people who said they were my friend turned out to be someone else—they weren’t who I thought they were. It was frustrating for me because I thought all my friends over the years had my back, and they made me feel bad for my appearance. When I was dating someone a few years ago, he made a very rude comment and tried to put a time frame on when I should reveal my alopecia to him. It was disheartening because this was the first time I’d ever been in an intimate relationship. I was rejected heavily over the years because of my alopecia. When he made those comments, immediately I felt like something was wrong with me because this is something that I can’t help having. A lot of people have tried asking me to cover up my baldness. “Can you wear a wig when you come out with us? Can you wear a wig when you go to this event?” A lot of people misconstrue me getting ready every day—wanting to be dolled up, looking nice—for gaining attention. All of us deal with confidence issues at some point in our lives. At times I would talk myself into going somewhere because of the way people have treated me in the past.
Understanding the Benefits of Multiple Options for PrEP Therapy
Frank J. Palella Jr, MD: In thinking about the multiple modalities that are available for PrEP, this gives us opportunities to customize therapy even more. There are persons for whom intermittent PrEP might be appropriate, and certainly, for some people, daily oral pill-taking might be the right thing. However, the bar has been clearly raised by the availability of injectable PrEP, as evidenced from the data of HPTN 083 and 084, and I think it's set a new standard for diverse types of patients, for MGM [transgender men] and cisgender men, for cisgender women, for people of color, for transgender women in 083. It is wonderful that we have different types of PrEP to offer patients, but in terms of effectiveness, tolerability, and adherence, the new option demonstrated by injectable PrEP with cabotegravir, with Apretude, has set a new standard.
Periodontal Treatment May Improve Short-term RA Disease Activity
Investigators conducted a review of 21 studies on the effects of a gum disease treatment on various rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity measures. There is some evidence that periodontal treatment improves short-term rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity, according to a systematic literature review published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. Gum...
Milken Institute's Sarah Wells Kocsis on How Climate Change, Aging Impact CKD Care
Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, is co-author of the Milken Institute report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Finding a Path to Prevention, Earlier Detection, and Management.” She spoke to The American Journal of Managed Care® about the findings of the report and how they can be incorporated into care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Dr Sigrun Hallmeyer Highlights Clinical Achievements and Barriers in Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care®, Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, medical director of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s Cancer Service Line and co-director of medical research at Advocate Aurora Health, in Illinois, touches on several important topics within the melanoma space. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, is medical...
Factors of COPD and the Role of a Patient’s Environment and Job
Beyond smoking, the environment patients live in as well as their occupational risk factors all play large roles in the development of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smoking remains the top cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but environmental factors and occupational risks are also important, explains Meilin Young,...
