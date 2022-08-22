ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Joe Biden sought Thursday to underscore the choice facing voters in the midterm elections, comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism,” as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. “You need to vote to literally save democracy once again,” Biden told an overflow crowd of thousands at Montgomery High School in Rockville. “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites

Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy