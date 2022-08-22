Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
"This order is hilarious": Trump-appointed judge sends back his DOJ suit because it makes no sense
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Trump and his legal team have filed a motion asking a federal judge to pause the FBI's review of alleged classified...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Joe Biden sought Thursday to underscore the choice facing voters in the midterm elections, comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism,” as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. “You need to vote to literally save democracy once again,” Biden told an overflow crowd of thousands at Montgomery High School in Rockville. “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on the ballot, and it’s not hyperbole, the very survival of our planet is on the ballot.” “You have to choose,” Biden added. “Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” The events, in the safely Democratic Washington suburbs, were meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.
White House Perfectly Shades Student Loan Forgiveness Hypocrites
Critics of President Joe Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan, from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), came in for some serious shade in a White House Twitter thread Thursday. It began with Greene, who bemoaned in a Newsmax interview: “For our government just to say, ‘OK, well, your debt is completely forgiven’... it’s completely unfair. Hardworking people... they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student.” The White House simply wrote in reply: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.” Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), who...
