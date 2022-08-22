Read full article on original website
Related
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Judge blocks federal rule that says Texas hospitals must perform emergency abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a legal effort by President Joe Biden's administration that says hospitals in Texas must perform abortion services if the mother's life is in danger.
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
bloomberglaw.com
Abortion Bans Trip Over States’ Past Efforts to Fight Obamacare
State constitutional amendments fueled by a backlash against the Affordable Care Act are now forcing courts to confront the very meaning of “health care” where abortion is against the law. Abortion rights advocates are focusing on language granting the citizens of Ohio and Wyoming broad rights to choose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment
The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
Paddling Punishment Instituted in School District After Board Approval
Parents will be given the option to either opt-in or opt-out of the new disciplinary method for their children.
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship. The staff of Northwest Public Schools’...
BBC
'I need an abortion': The text that gets pills sent in secret
Anna*, 23, knew that she could not have another child. She also knew that she wouldn't get an abortion in Texas, where she lives, as the state has one of the strictest abortion laws in the United States. So the mother of a four-month-old turned to social media to search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood post sharing information about abortion pills
Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.
GOP State Rep. Rethinks Abortion Bans After Hearing Doctor's Story
South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins said he didn't sleep "that whole week" after hearing the effect strict anti-abortion bills can have on real people.
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Vox
There’s a bipartisan bill to codify Roe — and abortion rights groups can’t stand it
Amid threats over the last year that the Supreme Court might abolish the right to an abortion, Democrats and advocacy groups have used an imperfect but popular phrase as a synonym for protecting reproductive freedom: “codify Roe.”. “When we go back to Washington, we will be putting Roe v....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DHS issues new DACA rule
The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a final regulation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amid continued threat of litigation against it. The rule formally replaces the 2012 memo issued by the Obama administration, under which undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors...
People
Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules
A new federal ruling could protect transgender people from a growing conservative effort to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare. Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published the opinion that the 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, reversing the previous ruling out of Virginia in Kesha Williams v. Stacey Kincaid.
Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in abortion fight
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review.A 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions in Michigan unless the life of the mother is in danger. But abortion still remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade because two judges in separate cases have stopped any enforcement.The appeals court was focusing on a challenge filed by the Republican-led House and Senate to an injunction issued by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher at the Court of Claims.In May, Gleicher said the law, which was long dormant, likely violates the Michigan Constitution. Her order is limited to the attorney general's office.An Oakland County judge last week made a similar order that applies to prosecutors in counties where abortion services are available.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, has repeatedly asked the Michigan Supreme Court to step in and settle all disputes about the 1931 law, but no action has been taken.Separately, voters in November could get an opportunity to add abortion rights to the state constitution.
A Texas School District Just Voted To Ban Talking About Trans People
A school district in Texas has voted to ban discussion of transgender people and “gender fluidity,” as part of a series of policies targeting LGBTQ youth in schools and removing books from school libraries. On Monday night, the board of the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
HHS sends letter to governors on reproductive rights, including abortion
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to strengthen access to reproductive healthcare the day after trigger laws went into effect in three states to ban abortions. On Friday, Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure announced they had issued...
bloomberglaw.com
Abortion Travel Benefit Deemed Safest as Part of Health Coverage
Fully insured plans must follow state laws, but not self-insured plans. Benefits could open door for travel for other medical services. Companies that want to provide travel benefits for abortion services should include them in their health plans, rather than separately, legal experts say. That advice is coming from many...
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
Road & Track
California's 2035 Gasoline Ban Is Becoming Law
California will codify its proposed 2035 ban on new gasoline cars into law this week, as The New York Times reports. While many nations have announced goals to eliminate gas car sales in the 2030s and beyond, California will be the first major government to make the target binding. It is not a goal, but a deadline. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will mandate that 35 percent of all new cars be zero-tailpipe-emissions by 2026, climbing to 68 percent in 2030 before all new gasoline-engine car sales are banned in 2035, per The Times.
Comments / 0