Georgia State

bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Bans Trip Over States’ Past Efforts to Fight Obamacare

State constitutional amendments fueled by a backlash against the Affordable Care Act are now forcing courts to confront the very meaning of “health care” where abortion is against the law. Abortion rights advocates are focusing on language granting the citizens of Ohio and Wyoming broad rights to choose...
102.5 The Bone

Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment

The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
The Verge

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood post sharing information about abortion pills

Facebook removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that shared resources for medication abortions earlier this month, as first reported by the Michigan Advance. The post, shared on the organization’s Facebook page, explained what a medication abortion is, linked to an article outlining online abortion pill providers, and noted the organization was proud to offer medication abortion to patients, according to Motherboard. A Facebook alert shows the post was flagged as going against community standards, and the post was restricted so that the public would not see it.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Hill

DHS issues new DACA rule

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued a final regulation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program amid continued threat of litigation against it. The rule formally replaces the 2012 memo issued by the Obama administration, under which undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors...
People

Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules

A new federal ruling could protect transgender people from a growing conservative effort to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare. Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published the opinion that the 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, reversing the previous ruling out of Virginia in Kesha Williams v. Stacey Kincaid.
CBS Detroit

Court closes appellate door to lawmakers in abortion fight

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers were turned down Wednesday in their request to appeal a May order that suspends a ban on abortion.A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeals said it found no need for an immediate review.A 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions in Michigan unless the life of the mother is in danger. But abortion still remains legal after the fall of Roe v. Wade because two judges in separate cases have stopped any enforcement.The appeals court was focusing on a challenge filed by the Republican-led House and Senate to an injunction issued by Judge Elizabeth Gleicher at the Court of Claims.In May, Gleicher said the law, which was long dormant, likely violates the Michigan Constitution. Her order is limited to the attorney general's office.An Oakland County judge last week made a similar order that applies to prosecutors in counties where abortion services are available.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, has repeatedly asked the Michigan Supreme Court to step in and settle all disputes about the 1931 law, but no action has been taken.Separately, voters in November could get an opportunity to add abortion rights to the state constitution.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS sends letter to governors on reproductive rights, including abortion

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to strengthen access to reproductive healthcare the day after trigger laws went into effect in three states to ban abortions. On Friday, Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure announced they had issued...
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Travel Benefit Deemed Safest as Part of Health Coverage

Fully insured plans must follow state laws, but not self-insured plans. Benefits could open door for travel for other medical services. Companies that want to provide travel benefits for abortion services should include them in their health plans, rather than separately, legal experts say. That advice is coming from many...
Road & Track

California's 2035 Gasoline Ban Is Becoming Law

California will codify its proposed 2035 ban on new gasoline cars into law this week, as The New York Times reports. While many nations have announced goals to eliminate gas car sales in the 2030s and beyond, California will be the first major government to make the target binding. It is not a goal, but a deadline. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will mandate that 35 percent of all new cars be zero-tailpipe-emissions by 2026, climbing to 68 percent in 2030 before all new gasoline-engine car sales are banned in 2035, per The Times.
California State

