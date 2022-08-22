Fenway Park doing a concert series is one of my favorite things from the summer. Who wouldn’t want to see a concert at one of America’s most beloved ballparks? I was even more thrilled when I saw Zac Brown Band on the lineup for the series. It is the perfect venue for their comeback tour. The last time they graced the stage of Fenway Park was in 2019. Cody Johnson and Robert Randolph Band opened the show for them, so […] The post Zac Brown Band & Cody Johnson Bring “Wild Palomino” & More To Fenway Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO